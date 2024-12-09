From Dundee art student to Fife drugs worker: The inspiring journey of Mhairi Cormack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Dundee art student to Fife drugs worker: The inspiring journey of Mhairi Cormack

Mhairi Cormack's passion for art quickly evolved into a career dedicated to helping young people facing the challenges of substance misuse and chaotic home lives.

Mhairi Cormack, an outreach worker with Clued Up in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

Mhairi Cormack’s path to becoming a development worker with Clued Up, a youth-focused drug and alcohol service in Fife, is far from conventional.

What began as a passion for art in Dundee, quickly evolved into a career dedicated to helping young people facing the challenges of substance misuse and chaotic home lives.

Originally from Glasgow, Mhairi, now 27, moved to Dundee in 2014 to study fine art at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design.

Mhairi Cormack at her Dundee Degree Show in 2018. Mhairi Cormack

During her time there, she took an unexpected turn by setting up a support group for adults struggling with heroin addiction.

Through art, she helped participants channel their experiences into creative outlets.

She also sparked a deeper interest in supporting those affected by substance misuse.

“Working with adults in the community showed me the complexities of addiction,” she recalls.

Mhairi Cormack created a mural at Whitfield Community Hub. Image: Mhairi Cormack

“But I found that helping them overcome long-term substance misuse was incredibly challenging.

“It was rare to see significant change in adults who had been using drugs for years.

“But with young people, you could see transformation much more quickly, which is why I was drawn to this work.”

What did Mhairi Cormack do after graduating as a Dundee art student?

After graduation in 2018, Mhairi went on to work in various schools and community programmes, including running a community centre in Whitfield, Dundee.

The centre offered a range of services, including a foodbank and a drug rehabilitation programme.

But Mhairi’s focus was always on early intervention and prevention.

Remembrance day mosaic Mhairi Cormack did with a group at Ninewells Community Garden. Image: Mhairi Cormack

Her experience working with young people who were still at a crossroads in life solidified her desire to become a youth worker, where she felt she could make the most impact.

What does Mhairi do at Clued Up?

In her current role at Kirkcaldy-based Clued Up Project, which recently featured in The Courier, Mhairi works in North East Fife and Glenrothes.

She provides outreach services to young people aged 12 to 25 who are either directly affected by substance use or exposed to it in their homes.

Her team’s focus is on harm reduction.

She educates young people about the risks of drugs and helping them make informed choices, rather than simply telling them to “just say no.”

“What we do is about education, not just stopping young people from using drugs,” she says.

Clued Up young people on an outward bound trip. Image: Clued Up.

“We teach them about safe practices if they choose to use, such as not sharing drugs, buying from a reliable source, and knowing the contents of what they’re taking.

“It’s not always popular, especially with parents or schools, but it’s about reducing harm and preventing deaths.”

Building trust and importance of one-to-one relationships

Clued Up’s outreach services include a mobile van that visits hotspots where young people are known to congregate, providing information and support in the community.

These visits have proved invaluable in reaching those who might not engage with traditional services.

“Many of the young people we work with are school non-attenders, so we meet them where they are – sometimes in a coffee shop, other times in their homes or on the street.

“The key is building trust and making them feel safe enough to talk,” she adds.

Mhairi Cormack of Clued Up. Image: Clued Up

As part of Clued Up’s team, she coordinates with schools, social workers, and other community services to ensure that young people get the support they need.

The reward of her work is evident in the success stories she witnesses.

Mhairi experienced impact of alcoholism in family growing up in Glasgow

Growing up in Glasgow, Mhairi was no stranger to the impact of substance misuse.

Her grandfather struggled with alcoholism, and she often witnessed the ripple effects it had on families.

People who struggle with addiction often have painful backstories, including childhood trauma or abuse.

“It’s about understanding the whole person, not just the addiction,” she says.
Mhairi’s work with Clued Up allows her to offer support during the most vulnerable times of a young person’s life.

Her compassion, combined with her deep understanding of substance misuse and its roots in social issues, has made her an invaluable part of the team.
While there is still much work to be done, her optimism and passion for early intervention shine through.

