Dundee actor Brian Cox launches ‘monster’ TV rant against Donald Trump

Dundee actor Brian Cox launched an astonishing tirade against Donald Trump – and said he would never play him because “it’s a terrible role”.

The Succession star branded the President-elect “insane” and “crazy” during a tirade on Channel 4 hours before the election results became clear.

Mr Cox, who was raised Catholic in Lochee, said he was particularly disturbed to see other Catholic voters supporting the controversial Republican.

“I find it all rather depressing and curiously ridiculous,” he said.

Mr Cox branded the former and future President a “monster”, saying: “He wants to be a dictator.

“I think he’s lost it. He’s deeply mentally unstable, and I think he has been for some time.

“This is not a man who should be the President of the United States. I’m horrified.”

Mr Cox has had a long and illustrious career, but is perhaps now most famous for his role as media tycoon Logan Roy in Succession.

The Dundonian was acclaimed for his performance as the brash, foul-mouthed bully who regularly berates his own children.

‘Terribly bad part’

Yet the actor said playing Mr Trump would be a bridge too far.

“It’s a terribly bad part,” he said.

“Nobody would want to play Donald Trump because it’s such a terrible role. How do you find any redeeming feature in the human being?”

A feature film about Mr Trump’s rise as a businessman, starring Sebastian Stan, was released earlier this year.

Mr Cox clashed with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his Channel 4 rant.

The ex-Tory leader – who backed Mr Trump – said the soon-to-be Commander in Chief will not let Vladimir Putin get his way in Ukraine.

Mr Cox glared down Mr Johnson, saying: “I don’t buy it.”