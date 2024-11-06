Dundee actor Brian Cox launches ‘monster’ TV rant against Donald Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee actor Brian Cox launches ‘monster’ TV rant against Donald Trump

The Succession star claimed the President-elect was ‘deeply mentally unstable’ and ‘wants to be a dictator’.

By Justin Bowie
Brian Cox on Channel 4 on US election night,
Brian Cox on Channel 4 on US election night,

Dundee actor Brian Cox launched an astonishing tirade against Donald Trump – and said he would never play him because “it’s a terrible role”.

The Succession star branded the President-elect “insane” and “crazy” during a tirade on Channel 4 hours before the election results became clear.

Mr Cox, who was raised Catholic in Lochee, said he was particularly disturbed to see other Catholic voters supporting the controversial Republican.

“I find it all rather depressing and curiously ridiculous,” he said.

Mr Cox branded the former and future President a “monster”, saying: “He wants to be a dictator.

Donald Trump will be the next President. Image: Shutterstock.

“I think he’s lost it. He’s deeply mentally unstable, and I think he has been for some time.

“This is not a man who should be the President of the United States. I’m horrified.”

Mr Cox has had a long and illustrious career, but is perhaps now most famous for his role as media tycoon Logan Roy in Succession.

The Dundonian was acclaimed for his performance as the brash, foul-mouthed bully who regularly berates his own children.

‘Terribly bad part’

Yet the actor said playing Mr Trump would be a bridge too far.

“It’s a terribly bad part,” he said.

“Nobody would want to play Donald Trump because it’s such a terrible role. How do you find any redeeming feature in the human being?”

A feature film about Mr Trump’s rise as a businessman, starring Sebastian Stan, was released earlier this year.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image: PA.

Mr Cox clashed with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his Channel 4 rant.

The ex-Tory leader – who backed Mr Trump – said the soon-to-be Commander in Chief will not let Vladimir Putin get his way in Ukraine.

Mr Cox glared down Mr Johnson, saying: “I don’t buy it.”

Conversation