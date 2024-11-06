Murderer of Perth man Cameron Rae must serve at least 16 years in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Murderer of Perth man Cameron Rae must serve at least 16 years in prison

Caleb Ferguson was jailed for life at the High Court in Edinburgh.

By Kirsty McIntosh
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Murder trial Picture shows; Caleb Ferguson (left) and Cameron Rae. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 12/04/2023
Caleb Ferguson (left) murdered Cameron Rae.

The murderer of tragic Perth man Cameron Rae has been jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 16 years behind bars.

Caleb Ferguson stabbed 20-year-old Mr Rae to death at a flat in the city’s South Methven Street in April last year.

He was convicted following a week-long trial in which he had admitted killing Mr Rae but denied the murder charge.

At the High Court in Edinburgh he was told it will be 16 years before he is eligible for parole.

Lord Scott told him nothing said or done by the court would minimise the “devastating loss of a much-loved son and brother”.

Referencing a victim impact statement from Cameron’s mum Kerry Burgess, he said: “Cameron’s death has ripped her family apart.

“It’s clear there has been a significant impact on the family.”

Members of the public watching in court yelled “f***ing rot” and “f***ing burn” as Ferguson was led away.

Caleb Ferguson
Caleb Ferguson.

During the trial, the court heard how Mr Rae was stabbed three times in a flat in South Methven Street on April 8 last year.

Ferguson and a friend then fled after alerting the authorities.

Police arrived to find Mr Rae grievously wounded and he passed away before he could be moved from the block of flats.

An autopsy revealed he had more than a litre of blood in his chest, caused by catastrophic damage to the diaphragm, spleen and lung.

cameron rae murder
Cameron Rae. Image: Kerry Burgess

In phone calls as he fled the scene, Ferguson said “I’m f***ed, I’m going to prison” and “I plugged f*** out of Cameron Rae” – meaning stabbed.

He then made his way to Arbroath and turned up in different clothes at the police station there.

Prosecutors originally said this was a bid to establish an alibi.

Because Ferguson did not give evidence, no reason for the assault has been revealed.

Caleb Ferguson police mugshot
Caleb Ferguson. Image: Police Scotland

Mr Rae had been brought back to the flat by Ferguson’s friend, Connor Kelly, who did not witness the fatal knife strokes because he went downstairs to carry out a drug deal.

Lord Scott said: “In your own words you were out of control.

“Being intoxicated is no excuse whatsoever for what you did.”

He added: “The full details of what happened in those two minutes and 28 seconds remains unclear.

“It seems you lost your temper when Mr Rae made derogatory remarks about your father.

“Nothing he could have said could ever have been enough to explain or excuse what you did.”

Police at Cameron Rae death scene
Mr Rae died shortly after emergency services arrived on scene at South Methven Street. Image: Stuart Cowper

He added: “It appears your grandmother died a few days prior and you were coping badly with the bereavement.”

He noted Ferguson – 18 at the time of the murder – told a social worker “about selling drugs for a lengthy period to provide you with a considerable income”.

He said Ferguson “may be starting to appreciate the impact of what you did on Cameron Rae’s family.”

After the conviction, Mr Rae’s grief-stricken mother said: “Nothing will ever be enough in my eyes – my boy is never coming home, ever.”

She had been angered by the behaviour of some of the accused’s supporters in court during the trial.

Cameron Rae aged 11 with his mum Kerry Burgess. Image: Kerry Burgess
Cameron aged 11 with his mum Kerry Burgess. Image: Kerry Burgess

Advocate Richard Godden, representing Ferguson, said he had been witness to significant physical and emotional abuse as a child, though he had not been a victim himself.

He said his client was out of control on drink and drugs at the time of Mr Rae’s murder.

“The evidence showed he is extremely remorseful.

“He’s tearful, panicked and at one point talks about taking his own life after the incident occurred.”

Mr Goddard added Ferguson had contacted emergency services, telling them he just wanted to make sure Mr Rae “was all right”.

Earlier this month Ferguson was sentenced for two cases that predated Mr Rae’s death.

At Perth Sheriff Court he pled guilty to having a knife in Crammond Place on November 6 2022 – less than six months before he killed Mr Rae.

And he admitted driving a black BMW with 20 times the permitted level of cocaine in his system on the M90, near Kinross Services, a month later.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kevin Wood
Fife man snared by hunters claims he repeatedly tried to end sex chat with…
Coaine on a black background
Dundee cocaine dealers moaned about Covid-19 hitting business
Dundee GV
Attacker behind bars for attempted rape of sleeping woman in Dundee
Moncreiffe Island, Reece Duncan
Thug admonished for horrific Halloween scissor attack on Perth schoolboy
William McPhee
Bull mastiff dog to be destroyed after Carnoustie attack
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Padlock-filled sock and Christmas Eve Buckfast bottle attack
Police officers descended on Fairmuir Park on Saturday.
Man to stand trial accused of stealing child in Dundee
Kevin Flood, Princes Street assault
Tragic baby's father jailed for brutal Dundee street attack
Craig Brett.
Dundee child rapist jailed for nearly 12 years
Gurcharan Singh
Perth landlord who threatened to burn down tenants' home sentenced