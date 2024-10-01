Cameron Rae murder trial witness — Perth accused said ‘I’m f***ed, I’m going to prison’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Cameron Rae murder trial witness — Perth accused said ‘I’m f***ed, I’m going to prison’

Jurors have begun hearing evidence in the trial of Caleb Ferguson at the High Court in Edinburgh.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Cameron Rae, Perth police activity
Police have described how they found Cameron Rae (pictured) at a flat in Perth.

A Perth teenager repeatedly said “I’m f***ed, I’m going to prison” as he fled after stabbing a man three times, a high court trial has been told.

Caleb Ferguson and a friend ran from a flat in Perth’s South Methven Street to his home in North Muirton.

Police were called to the abandoned flat, where they found Cameron Rae unconscious and slumped on a sofa, with wounds to his abdomen.

He was declared dead by a trauma doctor as paramedics moved him from the top-floor flat to an ambulance.

Ferguson, from Perth, is alleged to have stabbed 20-year-old Mr Rae to death on April 8 last year.

Ferguson, now 20, denies multiple charges, including that of murdering Mr Rae.

He offered to plead guilty to a lesser offence at the start of the trial under deletion of the word “murder” and substitution with “kill”.

Advocate depute Greg Farrell said the plea offered was not acceptable to the Crown.

Edinburgh High Court
Edinburgh High Court.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard pre-recorded evidence from a former friend of Ferguson, who had been at the flat with the accused and Mr Rae that night.

Connor Kelly said he and Ferguson had been drinking and taking cocaine before he had invited Mr Rae to join them at the property, which was described as “a party flat”.

After he went downstairs to the building’s main door to sell some cocaine to an unknown man he returned to find Mr Rae injured and Ferguson standing over him.

He said: “I froze. I was scared.

”Caleb was standing over him saying he’d been talking about his (Ferguson’s) junkie dad.

”I could see he (Mr Rae) was holding his side and had fallen back.

“I just rushed over to Cameron and said we had to call an ambulance.”

He said he used a hoodie as a makeshift wound dressing and propped the building door open to allow ambulance staff easy access, before fleeing with Ferguson.

Mr Kelly said: “I was taking him (Ferguson) home so that I know he got home okay.

“He was saying he’s f***ed, he was f***ed and he was going to jail.

”He wasn’t crying at that point but he wasn’t far from it. We were both absolutely petrified.“

Frantic phone call

He said during a phone call to his sister on Mr Kelly’s phone, Ferguson said he had “plugged f*** out of Cameron Rae”.

The witness said he understood it to mean “stabbed”.

He went on: “When we were at White Bridge (which connects Dunkeld Road with Muirton), he was talking about jumping off and I told him not to be stupid.”

Mr Kelly said after leaving Ferguson at home, he was picked up by his sister and the pair tried to drive back past the flat but were unable due to all the emergency vehicles.

dog robbing knifepoint Perth
White Bridge, Perth.

Officers arrived at the flat at around 9.45pm after receiving a report of a person being injured.

PC David Myles was amongst the first on the scene, with a colleague.

He told the trial: “As we entered the living room I found the now-deceased male slouched on a couch on the right hand side.

“He appeared to be unconscious, with blood on his t-shirt.

“I also noticed a large kitchen knife on the other couch.

“PC McEwan lifted his t-shirt, which revealed three large lacerations on the left-hand side of his abdomen.

“Paramedics were on scene when we arrived but for their safety, they weren’t able to enter because of the knives.”

Perth death Cameron Rae
Officers on the scene in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

He said the medics initially detected a pulse but they and his colleague soon had to begin CPR.

Mr Rae was pronounced dead at 10.28pm.

Crime scene photos showed other knives in the room.

The court heard Mr Rae had been out drinking with friends in the city centre Sandeman pub in the hours leading up to his death.

Friend Jack Muirhead told the court he had been in good spirits.

“He was his usual self – happy, ready to have fun and go out.

“He was always happy as larry.

”We were out to get drunk – that was the point.”

The Sandeman in Perth.

He said he later became aware Mr Rae had been asked to leave the pub but said he did not witness this, nor did he know why.

Ferguson denies all the charges he faces including murder, assault, behaving in a threatening manner and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The trial before Lord Scott continues.

The Courier will be following the murder trial throughout. Check our dedicated page for updates.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — When a trip to Asda is just too tempting
Aamer Anwar arrives at Sheku inquiry
Scottish justice system 'institutionally racist' family's lawyer tells Sheku Bayoh inquiry
Adiol Hila
Albanian cannabis growers arrived in Dundee after 'small boat' crossings
Cameron Rae.
Trial begins of man accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth
Emergency services at the New County Hotel in Perth. The hotel was evacuated after a fire. Image: Jamie Buchan/DC Thomson.
Engineer accused of CCTV thefts at Perth fire tragedy hotel tells police of squalid…
Dariusz Niklewicz
Forfar sex pest flashed at skateboarding teens
George Kane
Man jailed for 'ruthless' hour-long attack on Fife sex offender
n. . Picture shows; Freire de Andrade Moreira
Five-times limit Fife researcher drove after night of work and wine
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Murder accused and fast food
Robbie Mill
Dundee offender on register for unlawful sexual activity with teens