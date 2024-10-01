Tuesday court round-up — When a trip to Asda is just too tempting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — When a trip to Asda is just too tempting

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Forfar motorist was caught flouting a three-year driving ban just five days after it was imposed to nip to the supermarket.

Drinkd-river Steven Mitchell crashed his flatbed van while almost five times over the limit outside his home on Lordburn Place on July 25 this year.

At Forfar Sheriff Court on August 13, he was banned from the road for three years.

However, Mitchell, 39, appeared back in the dock to admit driving to Asda in Forfar just five days later.

Solicitor Sarah Russo said her client “gave in to temptation.”

Mitchell was placed under supervision for a year, given six penalty points and ordered to complete 130 hours of unpaid work.

Murder trial begins

The trial of a man accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth has begun at the High Court in Edinburgh. Caleb Ferguson is alleged to have stabbed 20-year-old Mr Rae to death last April. On the first day of evidence, the court heard Ferguson made a panicked phone call, saying “I’m f***ed, I’m going to prison” as he fled the flat where Mr Rae was later found with three stab wounds.

Cameron Rae, Edinburgh High Court
The trial of a man accused of murdering Cameron Rae (pictured) has begun at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Drill thief

A thief who stole hundreds of pounds worth of tools after breaking into B&Q in Dundee has been locked up ahead of sentencing.

Barry Davies, 43, forced his way into the King’s Cross Road store after smashing a glass window.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how previous offender Davies made off with drills worth £200 and £260 worth of saws.

Davies was eventually snared by police and pled guilty when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Pitalpin Court man pled guilty to stealing the tools on various occasions between September 18 and 19 this year.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence on Davies until next month and remanded him in custody meantime.

Cannabis farmers came on small boats

A pair of “small boat” illegal immigrants found in Dundee operating one of the biggest cannabis farms uncovered in Scotland have been jailed for more than seven years. Adiol Hila and Indrit Saraci were caught red-handed running a large-scale drugs factory in a disused garage where the crop had a potential value of nearly £1.7 million.

Adiol Hila
Adiol Hila arrived on a small boat. Image: Facebook

16 times drug-drive limit

A Forfar plumber has been banned from driving after being caught slumped at the wheel while 16 times over the drug-drive limit.

Craig Mitchell, 32, of Grampian Park in Forfar, previously admitted driving with excess (800mics/ 50) cocaine metabolite, benzoylecgonine.

On July 18 last year, Mitchell was spotted by a concerned member of the public in his works van.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, solicitor Sarah Russo said: “Effectively, his life was chaotic.

“He does now appear to be focused.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan banned Mitchell from driving for four years and placed him on a restriction of liberty order keeping him indoors between 9pm and 6am for six months.

Battered sex offender

A sex offender was left permanently disfigured after a “ruthless”, hour-long attack in a Fife flat. George Kane pounced on his victim when he revealed he served time in prison for sexual offending.

George Kane
George Kane: Image: Facebook

Death in prison

A probe will take place following the death of a prisoner in HMP Perth.

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed Martin Blake, 52, died while in custody at the Edinburgh Road jail on 18 September this year.

An SPS spokesperson said: “Every death, whether in prison custody or in our communities, is a tragedy for all those who knew and supported the individual.

“Following the death of someone in our care, Police Scotland are advised, and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Fatal Accident Inquiries are held in due course.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Cameron Rae, Perth police activity
Cameron Rae murder trial witness — Perth accused said 'I'm f***ed, I'm going to…
Aamer Anwar arrives at Sheku inquiry
Scottish justice system 'institutionally racist' family's lawyer tells Sheku Bayoh inquiry
Adiol Hila
Albanian cannabis growers arrived in Dundee after 'small boat' crossings
Cameron Rae.
Trial begins of man accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth
Emergency services at the New County Hotel in Perth. The hotel was evacuated after a fire. Image: Jamie Buchan/DC Thomson.
Engineer accused of CCTV thefts at Perth fire tragedy hotel tells police of squalid…
Dariusz Niklewicz
Forfar sex pest flashed at skateboarding teens
George Kane
Man jailed for 'ruthless' hour-long attack on Fife sex offender
n. . Picture shows; Freire de Andrade Moreira
Five-times limit Fife researcher drove after night of work and wine
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Murder accused and fast food
Robbie Mill
Dundee offender on register for unlawful sexual activity with teens