Home News Fife

Leven dentist set to close amid national ‘shortage of dentists’

Operators say Fife is "one of the most challenging areas for recruitment".

By Andrew Robson
Banbeath Dental Practice in Leven
Banbeath Dental Practice. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A dental practice in Fife will close “in the coming months” amid a nationwide shortage of dentists.

Banbeath Dental Practice in Leven, operated by Clyde Munro, will shut down after it failed to replace key clinical staff.

The exact date of closure is yet to be confirmed.

It comes months after the Glasgow-based company closed Nanodent in Glenrothes after finding it impossible to recruit staff.

‘Difficult decision’ to close Banbeath Dental Practice

A spokesperson for Clyde Munro said: “There is a well-publicised shortage of dentists across the UK, and Fife remains one of the most challenging areas for recruitment.

“Despite an extensive effort to replace key clinical staff, we have been unable to secure suitable successors who could guarantee the high standards of care to which we are committed.

Banbeath Dental Practice.
Banbeath Dental Practice. Image: Google Street View

“As such, it is with sincere regret that we have made the difficult decision to close Banbeath Dental Practice in the coming months.

“We’re working closely with Fife Health Board to facilitate a short-term triage service for patients currently undergoing treatment, or for those who need emergency care.

“For any patients seeking advice on their next steps, we ask that they contact the practice team directly.

‘Ongoing recruitment crisis’

“We remain committed to supporting dentists across Scotland and have widely invested in recruitment and dedicated training and skills development in an attempt to tackle the ongoing recruitment crisis.”

NHS Fife has been approached for comment.

Elsewhere, a  Perthshire dental group said it will open half of its practices to new NHS patients.

And Tayport Dental Practice has moved into the former Old Bank Dental Clinic, which closed in 2023.

