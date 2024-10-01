Alex Salmond vs George Galloway: Veterans go back to the future in battle for soul of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Salmond vs George Galloway: Veterans go back to the future in battle for soul of Dundee

A by-election in Lochee this Thursday has attracted Mr Salmond's attention, while his old political foe Mr Galloway has talked up his party's chances.

Alex Salmond and George Galloway.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Alex Salmond and George Galloway are no strangers when it comes to tough election battles – and their parties are doing it again this week in Lochee.

Mr Salmond, who now leads the Alba party, was with local candidate Alan Ross in the community on Tuesday hoping to reverse poor electoral fortunes in Scotland’s pro-independence “Yes City”.

Another Scottish political veteran hoping for the same is, of course, Lochee’s very own George Galloway.

Alex Salmond and Alba Party candidate Alan Ross during a visit to the Lochee Community Larder. Image: Alba Party.

The firebrand socialist talked up his childhood roots to the area in an exclusive interview with The Courier last week.

He’s throwing his weight behind an old pal from his youth he’s not spoken to in around 50 years – John Reddy, standing for the Workers Party.

Mr Galloway often talks about growing up in what he calls “Tipperary”, a reference to the Irish population living in Lochee when he was young.

He said Thursday’s by-election will be “interesting” given his links to the area.

“Maybe some people that like me will give him a local vote because of that,” he told us.

Referendum battle

Much has changed for Mr Salmond and Mr Galloway since they were on opposing sides in the referendum a decade ago.

The former SNP leader was at the front and centre of the Yes campaign, while Mr Galloway was a regular fixture in high-profile TV debates for the unionists.

Since then Mr Salmond has had an explosive falling out with his successor Nicola Sturgeon and broke away to form his new Alba Party.

Mr Galloway hopes his Workers Party can cause a huge upset in Lochee. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Galloway lost his seat at the 2015 Westminster vote, made an astonishing comeback earlier this year in a by-election, and then was swiftly booted out again.

On paper, neither man’s party is likely to win in Lochee on Thursday, despite their high-profile leaders.

Yet Mr Galloway says the by-election is a “baptismal contest” as he looks to gaining Holyrood seats in 2026.

‘Box office’

For Mr Salmond, the goal is the same.

He’s already made clear his intention to stand in the north-east in two years.

Alba launched in 2021 with much fanfare but – like Mr Galloway’s anti-independence grouping – failed to gain a single seat.

Mr Galloway memorably challenged old rival Mr Salmond to a “box office” debate ahead of that election, but it never happened.

During a visit to the Lochee Community Larder on Tuesday, the Alba boss said a vote for his party can help show voters in Dundee “will not stand for fuel poverty”.

Mr Salmond condemned Labour’s cuts to winter fuel payments for pensioners.

He has also criticised the SNP for passing on the policy at Holyrood, even though the Scottish Government says it has no choice.

Former Dundee councillor Alan Ross is bidding for a comeback.

Mr Salmond said: “As a former councillor for the ward Alan has the local knowledge and track record to do the job for Lochee.

“His work on drugs rehabilitation gives him an insight into one of the great social ills affecting the city.

“However, this by-election will also be a verdict on the Westminster Labour and SNP Holyrood grab on the pensioners’ winter heating allowance.”

Mr Salmond and Mr Galloway may not agree on much when it comes to Scotland’s constitutional future.

But in their opposition to winter fuel cuts the two men are united.

The full list of candidates for the Lochee byelection on Thursday is:

  • Outi Bourke, Scottish Lib Dems
  • Lee Mills, SNP
  • John Reddy, Workers Party
  • Alan Ross, Alba Party
  • Marty Smith, Scottish Labour
  • Katie Treharne, Scottish Greens
  • Calum Walker, Scottish Tories

Conversation