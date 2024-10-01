Two teens, 16, arrested after ‘throwing pyrotechnics’ from home end at St Johnstone game

Two teenagers have been arrested after pyrotechnics were allegedly thrown at a St Johnstone game.

The incident happened during the home clash against Aberdeen on August 5.

The Monday night match was broadcast live on Sky TV, whose cameras picked up a pyro display in the Saints end before the match.

The footage does not show any evidence of a flare being thrown.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Two 16-year-olds have been arrested and reported to the procurator fiscal after pyrotechnics were thrown at a St Johnstone football match on August 5th 2024.”

A spokesperson added that both suspects were male and at the home end when the incident happened.

The match was Saints’ season opener, featuring a ceremony to mark the naming of the main stand in honour of new life president Geoff Brown.

Aberdeen ran out 2-1 winners.

The Courier has asked St Johnstone FC for comment.