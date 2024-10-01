Two teens, 16, arrested after ‘throwing pyrotechnics’ from home end at St Johnstone game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Two teens, 16, arrested after ‘throwing pyrotechnics’ from home end at St Johnstone game

Both suspects in the McDiarmid Park incident are male.

By Stephen Eighteen
The St Johnstone fans packed out McDiarmid Park for the Aberdeen game
St Johnstone fans at McDiarmid Park for the Aberdeen game. Image: Shutterstock

Two teenagers have been arrested after pyrotechnics were allegedly thrown at a St Johnstone game.

The incident happened during the home clash against Aberdeen on August 5.

The Monday night match was broadcast live on Sky TV, whose cameras picked up a pyro display in the Saints end before the match.

The footage does not show any evidence of a flare being thrown.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Two 16-year-olds have been arrested and reported to the procurator fiscal after pyrotechnics were thrown at a St Johnstone football match on August 5th 2024.”

A spokesperson added that both suspects were male and at the home end when the incident happened.

Geoff Brown was gifted a Scotland jersey by SFA CEO Ian Maxwell and SPFL CEO Neil Doncaster. Image: SNS

The match was Saints’ season opener, featuring a ceremony to mark the naming of the main stand in honour of new life president Geoff Brown.

Aberdeen ran out 2-1 winners.

The Courier has asked St Johnstone FC for comment.

