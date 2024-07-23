Geoff Brown stadium tribute revealed by St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Geoff Brown stadium tribute revealed by St Johnstone

'Geoff's contribution to St Johnstone over 38 years has been nothing short of heroic.'

By Iain Collin
Geoff Brown with the Scottish Cup in 2014.
Geoff Brown with the Scottish Cup in 2014.

St Johnstone are to name the main stand at McDiarmid Park in honour of departed owner Geoff Brown.

The ceremony will form part of a special ‘Geoff Brown Night’ to coincide with Saints’ Premiership opener against Aberdeen on August 5.

The much-loved former majority shareholder, who sold his controlling interest to American lawyer Adam Webb this summer, will also be named Life President of the Perth club.

Saints say Brown will be ‘honoured by the club and Scottish football officials for his many contributions to St Johnstone’.

St Johnstone legacy

The main enclosure at McDiarmid Park will now be renamed the Geoff Brown Stand in recognition of the crucial role the local businessman has played at the club since first getting involved in 1986.

He subsequently oversaw the move from Muirton Park to the new stadium in 1989 and his name will now me inscribed at the ground for future generations.

Geoff Brown and Adam Webb.
Geoff Brown and Adam Webb. Image: SNS.

In almost four decades at the helm, Brown hauled Saints away from financial trouble and into the top-flight and European football.

He took a step back from his chairman’s role in favour of son Steve in 2011 and subsequently saw the team win three major cups.

‘Magical night’

His last act as owner was to ensure the club found a ‘suitable custodian’ to continue his legacy and Saints have urged ‘as many of our supporters as possible’ to attend next month’s tribute.

“Geoff’s contribution to St Johnstone over 38 years has been nothing short of heroic,” said new owner Webb.

“I hope that all supporters will make extra efforts to attend and bring family and friends along on August 5th for what should be a magical night at McDiarmid Park.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein hasn't decided yet whether to bring in an experienced goalkeeper to challenge Josh Rae.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives new goalkeeper update and confirms coaching arrival
The cameras will soon be at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone to get the football documentary treatment as Adam Webb era begins
Ryan McGowan finished his St Johnstone career on a high.
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan McGowan on St Johnstone highs and lows and how Perth club can…
St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond.
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond was on SC Braga's radar until he was thrown…
Craig Levein was happy with Benji Kimpioka's display against Morton.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Craig Levein 'miles off it' Adama Sidibeh comment…
St Johnstone's Benji Kimpioka after scoring his second goal.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein happy with 'intense competition' up front as Benji Kimpioka…
Aaron Essel.
Aaron Essel: I begged Ghana club for St Johnstone move after Brugge dream died
Aaron Essel pictured with manager Craig Levein after signing for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein open to more African signings, with Aaron Essel not…
Makenzie Kirk.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hopeful Makenzie Kirk will bring power, pace and goals…
2
Arran Cocks has signed for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone confirm Arran Cocks deal – and loan to Angus side

Conversation