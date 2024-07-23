Geoff Brown stadium tribute revealed by St Johnstone

St Johnstone are to name the main stand at McDiarmid Park in honour of departed owner Geoff Brown.

The ceremony will form part of a special ‘Geoff Brown Night’ to coincide with Saints’ Premiership opener against Aberdeen on August 5.

The much-loved former majority shareholder, who sold his controlling interest to American lawyer Adam Webb this summer, will also be named Life President of the Perth club.

Saints say Brown will be ‘honoured by the club and Scottish football officials for his many contributions to St Johnstone’.

St Johnstone legacy

The main enclosure at McDiarmid Park will now be renamed the Geoff Brown Stand in recognition of the crucial role the local businessman has played at the club since first getting involved in 1986.

He subsequently oversaw the move from Muirton Park to the new stadium in 1989 and his name will now me inscribed at the ground for future generations.

In almost four decades at the helm, Brown hauled Saints away from financial trouble and into the top-flight and European football.

He took a step back from his chairman’s role in favour of son Steve in 2011 and subsequently saw the team win three major cups.

‘Magical night’

His last act as owner was to ensure the club found a ‘suitable custodian’ to continue his legacy and Saints have urged ‘as many of our supporters as possible’ to attend next month’s tribute.

“Geoff’s contribution to St Johnstone over 38 years has been nothing short of heroic,” said new owner Webb.

“I hope that all supporters will make extra efforts to attend and bring family and friends along on August 5th for what should be a magical night at McDiarmid Park.”