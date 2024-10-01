Simo Valakari vows to ‘create something special’ at St Johnstone, as Perth club reveal big change for Gus MacPherson

St Johnstone have confirmed Simo Valakari as their new head coach, with the Finn pledging to create “something special” at McDiarmid Park.

The 51-year-old touched down in Scotland this afternoon and signed a contract through to 2027 after Saints secured his release from his previous post with Riga in Latvia.

Valakari said: “I am very happy, very excited and very proud that St Johnstone have made me their head coach.

“We have so many opportunities to make this an exciting journey and the most important thing is that we are all in this together – the players, the staff and most importantly the fans.

“We want you, the fans, to engage with us as a team and we can be even more powerful together.

“When I spoke to the owners and the football department I got really excited about this project.

“I looked at our team as a whole and our players.

“Of course, the results recently have not been as positive as we would like, but I see a lot of potential in the players that we have here.

“That was the first thing for me, we have a potential. Now I look at the process of how we can take our team and our club forward.

“In football there is no time to waste, every minute of training counts, so I am excited to get started. I am looking forward to meeting the players and we will become strong.”

Valakari added: “It is my job, along with the staff and the players, to engage the fans.

“First we need to play exciting football and show that we all care for the badge that we are playing for.

“Then you, the St Johnstone fans, will help us and together we can create something special.”

Owner Adam Webb led the recruitment process from America.

He is delighted with the conclusion of a two-week search to replace sacked boss, Craig Levein.

He said: “Simo rose to the top after an extensive hiring process and interviews with several great candidates.

“He has a remarkable vision for the future of St Johnstone. Simo’s experience, enthusiasm and creativity will serve us well in the years ahead.”

Other changes

Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland will remain in caretaker charge for Saints’ game against Rangers on Sunday.

Significantly, Saints have revealed that the structure of the upstairs operation at McDiarmid is now under review, with the first consequence of that being an enhanced role for Gus MacPherson.

CEO Francis Smith, in conjunction with the owners, said: “We will continue to review the football department set-up and have already made a slight change with the appointment of Simo.

“Gus MacPherson will now become Head of Football Operations, Scouting and Recruitment.

“This will allow the head coach to focus on the football and work with Gus to identify any talent that can further enhance the department.”