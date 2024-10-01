Simo Valakari vows to ‘create something special’ at St Johnstone, as Perth club reveal big change for Gus MacPherson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari vows to ‘create something special’ at St Johnstone, as Perth club reveal big change for Gus MacPherson

The Finn has signed a contract until the end of the 2026/27 season.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari. Image: PPA.

St Johnstone have confirmed Simo Valakari as their new head coach, with the Finn pledging to create “something special” at McDiarmid Park.

The 51-year-old touched down in Scotland this afternoon and signed a contract through to 2027 after Saints secured his release from his previous post with Riga in Latvia.

Valakari said: “I am very happy, very excited and very proud that St Johnstone have made me their head coach.

“We have so many opportunities to make this an exciting journey and the most important thing is that we are all in this together – the players, the staff and most importantly the fans.

“We want you, the fans, to engage with us as a team and we can be even more powerful together.

“When I spoke to the owners and the football department I got really excited about this project.

“I looked at our team as a whole and our players.

“Of course, the results recently have not been as positive as we would like, but I see a lot of potential in the players that we have here.

“That was the first thing for me, we have a potential. Now I look at the process of how we can take our team and our club forward.

“In football there is no time to waste, every minute of training counts, so I am excited to get started. I am looking forward to meeting the players and we will become strong.”

New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari. Image: PPA.

Valakari added: “It is my job, along with the staff and the players, to engage the fans.

“First we need to play exciting football and show that we all care for the badge that we are playing for.

“Then you, the St Johnstone fans, will help us and together we can create something special.”

Owner Adam Webb led the recruitment process from America.

He is delighted with the conclusion of a two-week search to replace sacked boss, Craig Levein.

He said: “Simo rose to the top after an extensive hiring process and interviews with several great candidates.

“He has a remarkable vision for the future of St Johnstone. Simo’s experience, enthusiasm and creativity will serve us well in the years ahead.”

Other changes

Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland will remain in caretaker charge for Saints’ game against Rangers on Sunday.

Significantly, Saints have revealed that the structure of the upstairs operation at McDiarmid is now under review, with the first consequence of that being an enhanced role for Gus MacPherson.

CEO Francis Smith, in conjunction with the owners, said: “We will continue to review the football department set-up and have already made a slight change with the appointment of Simo.

“Gus MacPherson will now become Head of Football Operations, Scouting and Recruitment.

“This will allow the head coach to focus on the football and work with Gus to identify any talent that can further enhance the department.”

More from St Johnstone FC

The St Johnstone fans packed out McDiarmid Park for the Aberdeen game
Two teens, 16, arrested after 'throwing pyrotechnics' from home end at St Johnstone game
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari set to be unveiled as St Johnstone boss as likely backroom team…
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari will inject TWO season-saving traits at struggling St Johnstone, says ex-Motherwell man
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: Inside St Johnstone manager target's philosophy, crisis management and approach to youth
St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith says new era will be a 'clean slate' but…
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari CONFIRMS St Johnstone approach as Riga boss closes in on Perth job
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari new St Johnstone manager frontrunner after Tiernan Lynch talks break down
St Johnstone's Graham Carey shows his dejection.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Chasing shadows and chasing a new manager
St Johnstone interim manager, Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone interim boss Andy Kirk reveals what will define club's season after thrashing…
Tiernan Lynch celebrates a second title win.
St Johnstone agree Tiernan Lynch compensation with Larne and close-in on new manager appointment
2

Conversation