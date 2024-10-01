Dundee United confirm former Partick Thistle youth chief as new academy director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United confirm former Partick Thistle youth chief as new academy director

Scott Allison boasts vast experience from Scotland to the United States to the English Premier League.

By Alan Temple
Scott Allison settles into his new surroundings at Dundee United
Scott Allison settles into his new surroundings. Image: Dundee United FC

Former Partick Thistle youth chief Scott Allison has been named the new academy director of Dundee United.

The well-travelled 45-year-old succeeds Paul Cowie, who departed the club in June to become first-team coach with Premiership rivals Ross County, working alongside his brother Don.

Allison recently left his role as head of youth development phase at English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, citing a desire to return to Scotland for family reasons.

First-team pathway aim

Allison told Dundee United’s official website: “The fundamental aim of any Academy is to develop players who will represent our first team.

“It’s my job to look at the structures in place throughout the youth setup, identify areas for improvement and implement changes to ensure that happens as regularly as possible.”

Scott Allison, pictured at Foundation Park, the home of Dundee United
Scott Allison, pictured at Foundation Park, the home of Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC

Prior to his stint at the City Ground, he enjoyed a spell int he United States as United States as director of coaching at Florida Elite Soccer Academy for two years from 2021.

And Allison worked for Partick Thistle for eight years from 2013, rising from head of youth development to head of coaching, before finally becoming the Jags’ academy director.

He oversaw a brief stint as Thistle caretaker boss in October 2018 following the dismissal of Alan Archibald.

Capuano: Allison arrival can ‘re-energise and refresh’

Dundee United's Scott Allison gets to work at Foundation Park
Allison gets to work at Foundation Park. Image: Dundee United FC

United chief executive Luigi Capuano added: “Looking ahead, it’s a pivotal time for the progression of the Academy, and we’re excited to see how Scott’s working practices can re-energise and refresh the setup from top to bottom.”

