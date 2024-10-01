Dundee United confirm former Partick Thistle youth chief as new academy director

Former Partick Thistle youth chief Scott Allison has been named the new academy director of Dundee United.

The well-travelled 45-year-old succeeds Paul Cowie, who departed the club in June to become first-team coach with Premiership rivals Ross County, working alongside his brother Don.

Allison recently left his role as head of youth development phase at English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, citing a desire to return to Scotland for family reasons.

First-team pathway aim

Allison told Dundee United’s official website: “The fundamental aim of any Academy is to develop players who will represent our first team.

“It’s my job to look at the structures in place throughout the youth setup, identify areas for improvement and implement changes to ensure that happens as regularly as possible.”

Prior to his stint at the City Ground, he enjoyed a spell int he United States as United States as director of coaching at Florida Elite Soccer Academy for two years from 2021.

And Allison worked for Partick Thistle for eight years from 2013, rising from head of youth development to head of coaching, before finally becoming the Jags’ academy director.

He oversaw a brief stint as Thistle caretaker boss in October 2018 following the dismissal of Alan Archibald.

Capuano: Allison arrival can ‘re-energise and refresh’

United chief executive Luigi Capuano added: “Looking ahead, it’s a pivotal time for the progression of the Academy, and we’re excited to see how Scott’s working practices can re-energise and refresh the setup from top to bottom.”