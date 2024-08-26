Dundee United close in on new academy director as former Partick Thistle youth chief is targeted

Dundee United are closing in on the appointment of former Partick Thistle youth chief Scott Allison as their new academy director.

Allison, 45, is currently the head of youth development phase at English Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest.

Prior to his time at the City Ground, he spent eight years at Firhill from 2013, rising from head of youth development to head of coaching, before finally becoming the Jags’ academy director.

Allison even oversaw a brief stint as Thistle caretaker boss in October 2018 following the dismissal of Alan Archibald.

Allison’s career has also taken him to the United States, working as director of coaching at Florida Elite Soccer Academy for two years from 2021.

The Tangerines are seeking a successor to Paul Cowie, who left his role as United academy director in June to become first-team coach at Premiership rivals Ross County, having taken the position from Andy Goldie.