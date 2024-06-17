Paul Cowie quits Dundee United as academy chief eyes first-team role with another SPFL outfit

Dundee United are searching for a new academy director after confirming that Paul Cowie has resigned from the post.

Cowie, who succeeded Andy Goldie in the role in October 2022, is departing to pursue a opportunity to work within a first-team set-up elsewhere.

Courier Sport understands he could be set for a switch to Ross County, potentially linking up with his brother Don in the Highlands.

Cowie told United’s official website: “This has been a very difficult decision for me to make to leave this special club after five years in a variety of roles.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being able to contribute to Dundee United’s current success in developing young players for the first team. However, I have been afforded an excellent opportunity to progress my coaching career in a new first team environment.”

Capuano: We saw the fruits of our labour last season

The news comes a matter of days after the United academy retained its CAS Elite status for the sixth year in a row.

Thirteen academy graduates featured for the Tangerines’ senior side last team, while United’s U/18s reached the Scottish Youth Cup semi-final, only losing to Rangers on penalties.

Tannadice CEO Luigi Capuano added: “Paul and his team have continued the development and growth of our Academy, ensuring we have a strategy and structure in place to enable Dundee United to enjoy future success.

“As a club, we greatly value the development of academy players and through Paul’s implementation of our strategic plan, we saw the fruits of our labour last season.”