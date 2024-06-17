Paul Cowie quits Dundee United as academy chief eyes first-team role with another SPFL outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Cowie quits Dundee United as academy chief eyes first-team role with another SPFL outfit

Cowie succeeded Andy Goldie in the post.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United academy director Paul Cowie
Outgoing United academy director Paul Cowie. Image: Paul Reid.

Dundee United are searching for a new academy director after confirming that Paul Cowie has resigned from the post.

Cowie, who succeeded Andy Goldie in the role in October 2022, is departing to pursue a opportunity to work within a first-team set-up elsewhere.

Courier Sport understands he could be set for a switch to Ross County, potentially linking up with his brother Don in the Highlands.

Paul Cowie at Foundation Park
Paul Cowie at Foundation Park. Image: Paul Reid

Cowie told United’s official website: “This has been a very difficult decision for me to make to leave this special club after five years in a variety of roles.

I have thoroughly enjoyed being able to contribute to Dundee United’s current success in developing young players for the first team. However, I have been afforded an excellent opportunity to progress my coaching career in a new first team environment.”

Capuano: We saw the fruits of our labour last season

The news comes a matter of days after the United academy retained its CAS Elite status for the sixth year in a row. 

Thirteen academy graduates featured for the Tangerines’ senior side last team, while United’s U/18s reached the Scottish Youth Cup semi-final, only losing to Rangers on penalties.

Luigi Capuano speaks to Courier Sport at Tannadice
Luigi Capuano has praised the outgoing Cowie. Image: DCT / Kim Cessford

Tannadice CEO Luigi Capuano added: “Paul and his team have continued the development and growth of our Academy, ensuring we have a strategy and structure in place to enable Dundee United to enjoy future success.

“As a club, we greatly value the development of academy players and through Paul’s implementation of our strategic plan, we saw the fruits of our labour last season.”

Conversation