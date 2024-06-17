Monday court round-up — Smoke bomb and curfew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Smoke bomb and curfew

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A then-16-year-old who waved a lit red smoke bomb as he made his way to Starks Park in Kirkcaldy for a Fife derby has been admonished.

The boy from the Dunfermline area, previously admitted having the pyrotechnic at the town’s Links Street on July 15 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously the teen had travelled with friends to watch the Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Viaplay Cup group game.

As the Dunfermline supporters made their way to the match, he grabbed the lit pyrotechnic from another fan and began waving it.

Dunfermline fans vs Raith.
Dunfermline fans during the Viaplay Cup group stage match between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic at Stark’s Park on July 15, 2023. Image: Craig Williamson/ SNS Group

When challenged by police he ran into the group of fans but was later seen at the match and arrested afterwards.

The boy, who can not be named for legal reasons, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and defence lawyer Aime Allan said the case was deferred for good behaviour and for an update in relation to another case.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland acknowledged the boy, now 17, had been of good behaviour and admonished him.

Dog saved

A brother and sister have been banned from keeping dogs after a pet attacked and injured three children in Forfar. David and Andrea McColl admitting their responsibility for the “dangerously out-of-control” animal. Zeus was initially thought to be an XL Bully but the court heard it may be a different breed. The dog was spared destruction.

Andrea McColl, Zeus, David McColl.
Andrea (left) and David McColl admitted being responsible for ‘dangerously out of control’ Zeus. Images: Facebook

Tag eased for dog walk

A Dundee man who subjected his girlfriend to more than three years of abusive behaviour has been placed on a tag and made the subject of a two-year non-harassment order.

Greg Couttie was ordered to stay home each night for 80 days as part of a restriction of liberty order (ROLO).

It will run from 10.15pm to 6am each night – as opposed to the standard 7pm to 7am – so he can take his dog out for a walk.

Greg Couttie.
Greg Couttie. Image: Facebook

Couttie, 34, admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his partner between March 1 2020 and April 21 2023.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard he repeatedly flew into a rage at a property in Monifieth.

The charge states he opened a door with such force it caused damage to a breakfast bar.

He punched a floor in anger and also threw pliers and a shoe at his girlfriend.

Couttie further headbutted a door and kicked a TV and on several occasions made violent threats.

Boyfriend-from-hell

Dundee boyfriend-from-hell Dylan Scott, who repeatedly abused his partner, has been spared jail after admitting a breach of the court order designed to protect her. Instead, he was placed under supervision and given unpaid work.

Dylan Scott.
Dylan Scott appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Facebook abuse

An Arbroath man who sent his ex-partner a volley of abusive Facebook messages has been slapped with a non-harassment order.

Daniel Carter appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted sending texts that were “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character” to his ex on January 6.

Prosecutors said the “threatening, abusive or derogatory” remarks were received by the woman at around 11pm.

Carter, 28, called her a series of offensive names and wrote: “Be warned. You will learn the hard way.”

Defence solicitor David Holmes said: “Mr Carter had seen the complainer with another party and that is why he was so upset on this day.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry fined Carter, of Hill Place, £400 and ordered him to stay away from his former partner for two years.

Inspirational tale

A former golf shop boss from Perth who was tricked into money laundering for a local drug dealer has told how he has rebuilt his life to help others. Since confessing his crimes, Moray Anderson has gone on to work with others who faced similar difficulties.

Moray Anderson.
Moray Anderson has rebuilt his life following a dark chapter in his life.

