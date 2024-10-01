Perthshire venues and Andy Murray’s hotel given top accolades in first-ever Michelin Key awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire venues and Andy Murray’s hotel given top accolades in first-ever Michelin Key awards

The Gleneagles Hotel was named as a Three Key Hotel.

By Chloe Burrell
Gleneagles Hotel.
Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterader has been named as a Three Key Hotel. Image: Supplied

Two Perthshire hotels and Sir Andy Murray’s Stirlingshire venue The Cromlix have been named among the top hotels across the UK and Ireland.

Back in April, the Michelin Key was introduced to recognise the most outstanding hotels in the world.

On Tuesday, the Michelin Guide revealed its first-ever One, Two and Three Key distinction for hotels across the country.

The Guide – which also has a star rating system for restaurants – includes over 5,000 hotels across the world.

According to Michelin, a One Key Hotel is a “very special” stay, a Two Key Hotel is an “exceptional” stay and a Three Key Hotel is an “extraordinary” stay.

Each place has been judged on its architecture and interior, quality and consistency of service, overall personality, value for price and contribution to the guest experience.

Two Perthshire hotels and Cromlix Hotel receive Michelin Keys

Coming out on top as a Three Key Hotel was The Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterarder.

Golf is the big draw here but there are is also the two Michelin-starred Restaurant Andrew Fairlie.

There is also The Strathearn restaurant and The Dormy.

Gleneagles Hotel.
Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Supplied

The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart was awarded the One Key Hotel status.

Located within the Perthshire countryside, the Grandtully is a small food-focused hotel whose sister property is the nearby Ballintaggart Farm.

There are eight rooms at the hotel in total.

The Grandtully Hotel.
The Grandtully Hotel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Cromlix.
The Cromlix. Image: Supplied

Sir Andy Murray’s Stirlingshire hotel the Cromlix was also ranked as a One Key Hotel.

The five-star hotel, near Murray’s hometown of Dunblane, was built in 1880 and while it has been updated the character of the venue has been left intact.

The Cromlix was recently named the best in the country at the AA Hospitality Awards for 2024.

