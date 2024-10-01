Perthshire venues and Andy Murray’s hotel given top accolades in first-ever Michelin Key awards

Two Perthshire hotels and Sir Andy Murray’s Stirlingshire venue The Cromlix have been named among the top hotels across the UK and Ireland.

Back in April, the Michelin Key was introduced to recognise the most outstanding hotels in the world.

On Tuesday, the Michelin Guide revealed its first-ever One, Two and Three Key distinction for hotels across the country.

The Guide – which also has a star rating system for restaurants – includes over 5,000 hotels across the world.

According to Michelin, a One Key Hotel is a “very special” stay, a Two Key Hotel is an “exceptional” stay and a Three Key Hotel is an “extraordinary” stay.

Each place has been judged on its architecture and interior, quality and consistency of service, overall personality, value for price and contribution to the guest experience.

Two Perthshire hotels and Cromlix Hotel receive Michelin Keys

Coming out on top as a Three Key Hotel was The Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterarder.

Golf is the big draw here but there are is also the two Michelin-starred Restaurant Andrew Fairlie.

There is also The Strathearn restaurant and The Dormy.

The Grandtully Hotel by Ballintaggart was awarded the One Key Hotel status.

Located within the Perthshire countryside, the Grandtully is a small food-focused hotel whose sister property is the nearby Ballintaggart Farm.

There are eight rooms at the hotel in total.

Sir Andy Murray’s Stirlingshire hotel the Cromlix was also ranked as a One Key Hotel.

The five-star hotel, near Murray’s hometown of Dunblane, was built in 1880 and while it has been updated the character of the venue has been left intact.

The Cromlix was recently named the best in the country at the AA Hospitality Awards for 2024.