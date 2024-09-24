Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel named hotel of the year at AA awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel named hotel of the year at AA awards

Restaurants across Tayside and Fife were also recognised at Monday's ceremony.

By Ben MacDonald
The Cromlix has been named Scottish Hotel of the Year
The Cromlix was named Scottish Hotel of the Year at the awards. Image: Supplied

Sir Andy Murray’s Dunblane hotel has been named the best in the country at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The Cromlix was named Scottish hotel of the year at the AA Hospitality Awards for 2024, held at London’s Grosvenor House.

Staff from the five-star hotel were joined by Murray’s wife, Kim Sears, when they received the award on Monday night.

The AA’s inspector said: “This stunning hotel has been appointed to a luxurious standard.

“The expansive grounds are secluded and ideal for relaxing in. Among the places of interest are a kitchen garden, a loch (stocked with trout; rods available) and a tennis court resplendent in Wimbledon colours.

“Bedrooms have been lovingly restored and include a number of unique suites. The hotel has its own chapel, a number of welcoming lounges and a billiards room.

“The modern, light dining space features an open kitchen where guests can observe some masterful cooking in action. Service is delivered to an impeccable standard.”

The Tulip Room at the Cromlix. Image: Cromlix Hotel

Barry Makin, general manager at Cromlix said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award. It is the pinnacle of achievement for any Scottish hotel.

“Every member of the team has played their part, working hard every single day to deliver an excellent experience to our guests.

“The feedback we consistently receive from our guests confirms this, but to receive this AA award really demonstrates we are delivering across the board.”

Restaurants join Andy Murray hotel as AA winners

The organisers also recognised the best restaurants in the country, with eateries across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire receiving AA Rosettes.

These are awarded by inspectors with experience in recognising outstanding hospitality.

The Glenturret Lalique, found in the Crieff distillery, received five AA Rosettes. Deemed as the ‘very pinnacle’, this is the highest accolade offered by judges.

The Glenturret Lalique won five AA Rosettes. Image: Supplied

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles received four AA Rosettes.

Three AA Rosettes were handed to Gordon’s in Inverkeilor and The Peat Inn.

St Andrews restaurants HAAR and Road Hole Restaurant, Fonab Castle Hotel & Spa in Pitlochry and The Glasshouse in Dunblane also received three Rosettes.

To commemorate its 10th anniversary this year, The Courier has listed 10 quirky facts about the Cromlix.

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Rapist guilty and footballer on drugs charges
Bridge of Allan's Royal Hotel still dominates the town, but lies empty. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Stirlingshire’s biggest eyesores - and the plans for their future
Craig Brett.
Predator guilty of raping girl in Dundee flat
The crash on Strathmore Avenue. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Car hits railings after 3-vehicle crash on Dundee street
Richard Havard plans to take his family to Disney World. Image: BOTB/Stephen Diaz
Dunfermline dad to buy hot tub and visit Disney World after £25k competition win
Thirsty shoppers will soon have a new option for a drink or bite to eat. Image: Boyloso/Shutterstock
Stirling Starbucks to open in Thistles centre this week with freebies up for grabs
The A9 with Pitlochry in the background.
Hunt for driver as van stolen in Pitlochry and crashed after 40-mile police chase…
Edinburgh High Court sign
Conman posed as bank fraud investigator to rip off Tayside couple
Rachel Borthwick.
Partner of St Johnstone star 'utterly heartbroken' at latest cancer setback
2
The Bulldog Frog in Perth.
Perth cafe The Bulldog Frog put up for sale

Conversation