Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel named hotel of the year at AA awards

Sir Andy Murray’s Dunblane hotel has been named the best in the country at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The Cromlix was named Scottish hotel of the year at the AA Hospitality Awards for 2024, held at London’s Grosvenor House.

Staff from the five-star hotel were joined by Murray’s wife, Kim Sears, when they received the award on Monday night.

The AA’s inspector said: “This stunning hotel has been appointed to a luxurious standard.

“The expansive grounds are secluded and ideal for relaxing in. Among the places of interest are a kitchen garden, a loch (stocked with trout; rods available) and a tennis court resplendent in Wimbledon colours.

“Bedrooms have been lovingly restored and include a number of unique suites. The hotel has its own chapel, a number of welcoming lounges and a billiards room.

“The modern, light dining space features an open kitchen where guests can observe some masterful cooking in action. Service is delivered to an impeccable standard.”

Barry Makin, general manager at Cromlix said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award. It is the pinnacle of achievement for any Scottish hotel.

“Every member of the team has played their part, working hard every single day to deliver an excellent experience to our guests.

“The feedback we consistently receive from our guests confirms this, but to receive this AA award really demonstrates we are delivering across the board.”

Restaurants join Andy Murray hotel as AA winners

The organisers also recognised the best restaurants in the country, with eateries across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire receiving AA Rosettes.

These are awarded by inspectors with experience in recognising outstanding hospitality.

The Glenturret Lalique, found in the Crieff distillery, received five AA Rosettes. Deemed as the ‘very pinnacle’, this is the highest accolade offered by judges.

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles received four AA Rosettes.

Three AA Rosettes were handed to Gordon’s in Inverkeilor and The Peat Inn.

St Andrews restaurants HAAR and Road Hole Restaurant, Fonab Castle Hotel & Spa in Pitlochry and The Glasshouse in Dunblane also received three Rosettes.

