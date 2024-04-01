10 quirky facts about Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel near Dunblane as it celebrates 10th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 quirky facts about Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel near Dunblane as it celebrates 10th birthday

The tennis ace purchased the hotel for a rumoured £1.8 million.

By Ellidh Aitken
Andy and Kim celebrated their wedding at the Cromlix in 2015.
Andy and Kim celebrated their wedding at the Cromlix in 2015. Image: Cromlix Hotel

The Cromlix Hotel near Dunblane was once a family home for a wealthy Victorian laird.

But April 1 marks 10 years since it reopened as a luxury get-away under tennis ace Andy Murray and his then-girlfiend Kim Sears.

The couple, who later celebrated their wedding at the venue, purchased the historic estate for a rumoured £1.8 million.

Following extensive refurbishment, they transformed the building into a 15-bedroom lodge, set in 34 acres of woodlands.

The Victorian mansion, built on land near Kinbuck, first became a hotel in 1981.

It was previously owned by the wealthy Drummond Hay family and local bishop James Chisolm.

To mark 10 years of ownership under Andy and Kim, The Courier has listed 10 quirky facts about the hotel.

1. The hotel has an official umpire’s chair

The umpire’s chair on the tennis court at the Cromlix is an official chair from Andy Murray’s exhibition match against Roger Federer on his first visit to Scotland in 2017.

The match was played at the Hydro arena in Glasgow in support of Unicef and other local charities.

A view of the tennis court at the Cromlix.
A view of the tennis court at the Cromlix. Image: Cromlix Hotel

2. It has welcomed royalty

A favourite among royalty, the Cromlix was once visited by King Edward VII and has welcomed a host of European royals in recent years.

The King visited the site when it was home to the Drummond Hay family in September 1908.

The hotel has only been visited by European monarchy since the Murrays took over in 2013.

King Edward VII visiting Cromlix in 1908.
King Edward VII visiting Cromlix in 1908. Image: Cromlix Hotel

3. There are 25 types of edible flowers grown in kitchen garden

The kitchen garden at Cromlix is home to 25 types of edible flowers, as well as 23 different fruits and vegetables and 18 types of herbs.

The garden is home to flowers such as roses, dahlias and honeysuckle, while produce includes courgettes, spring onion, mint, thyme, apples and plums.

The garden at Cromlix Hotel.
The hotel gardens are home to 25 types of edible flowers. Image: Cromlix Hotel

The hotel rooms are also named after flowers that grow on the estate.

More than 5,000 bulbs and thousands of seeds are planted every year at Cromlix in the kitchen garden and private grounds.

Tulip room. Image: Cromlix Hotel

4. Unusual requests include accommodation for a parrot

The most unusual request the hotel staff have received was when a guest asked if they could bring their pet parrot with them for a stay.

The hotel is dog-friendly and can provide beds, bowls and treats in rooms.

A guest once asked staff if they could bring their pet parrot to the hotel. Image: Shutterstock

Dogs are also allowed in the drawing room areas but not the restaurant or bar.

The hotel offers a dog-friendly package so that visitors can make the most of surrounding woodland walks.

5. Hundreds of bowls of porridge are sold at Cromlix Hotel every year

The hotel serves up a total of around 1,300 bowls of porridge every year in its Glasshouse restaurant.

The kitchen is managed by Betty Kelly, from Stirling, during breakfast.

Cromlix head chef Darin Campbell.
Cromlix head chef Darin Campbell. Image: Cromlix Hotel

Head chef Darin Campbell is also celebrating 10 years at the hotel this year.

According to the Cromlix website the chef is a “passionate advocate” for using locally sourced produce.

The kitchen also featured on TV screens over the festive period after a visit by celebrity chef Mary Berry.

6. Bird-of-prey experience is a big hit

Cromlix’s grounds are home to a bird-of-prey experience run by Scottish Falconry.

Sessions are available for all ages (7+) and promise to be educational and fun.

Adrian Hallgarth of Scottish Falconry with American bald eagle Pilgrim. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scottish Falconry’s Himalayan eagle owl, Keiller. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Head falconer and top breeder Adrian Hallgarth previously introduced Courier reporter Gayle Ritchie to a range of birds involved.

The company boasts a staggering 170 raptors including hawks, eagles, eagle owls and buzzards.

7. Wildlife campaigners fought against hotel cabins

Last year, the hotel defeated wildlife campaigners who opposed the siting of nine woodland cabins on the hotel grounds.

Stirling Council approved the plans despite the Scottish Wildlife Trust claiming the scheme would affect breeding birds, frogs and toads.

The charity said the location of the cabins near a pond was inappropriate and claimed the peaceful environment for wildlife would be ruined by the development.

But the local authority gave the green light after the Murrays pledged to put wildlife mitigation measures in place.

The buildings are split across three categories – water-based, treetop and circular woodland cabins.

8. The grand building began life as a rustic cottage

Despite its current grandeur, the building started life as Cromlix Cottage, built by Captain Arthur Drummond in 1874.

Although regarded as a sizeable Victorian mansion today, the first iteration of the building as it now stands, Cromlix Cottage, was built in a rustic style with a lack of grand staircase.

But the original building was destroyed by fire just four years later, in 1878, and was rebuilt in 1880 in its original style.

The Cromlix Hotel.
The Cromlix Hotel as it looks now. Image: PA

Colonel Arthur Hay Drummond (nephew of Captain Arthur Drummond) became the laird of Cromlix just before the turn of the 20th-century.

He completed the enlargement of the house, and landscaped the gardens, employing up to 12 permanent gardeners to care for the magnificent grounds.

The house was converted from a private residence to a luxury country house hotel in 1981.

9. Cromlix Hotel has its own coffee blend that is selected by Andy Murray

The hotel’s coffee blend made by Alfie & Co was selected by Andy Murray himself.

However, the tennis ace only started drinking coffee in 2022.

He is now said to be a fan of the drink.

Alfie & Co was formed in Glasgow in 2024 with an aim to produce “ethical and healthy” coffee.

10. Cromlix Hotel has hosted three Murray weddings

The Cromlix has hosted three weddings within the Murray family.

Jamie Murray was the first to make use of the hotel in 2010, prior to his brother purchasing the venue, when he married his Colombian partner Alejandra Gutierrez.

Andy Murray and Kim Sears married at Dunblane Cathedral in 2015 before holding their reception at the Cromlix Hotel.
Andy Murray and Kim Sears married at Dunblane Cathedral in 2015 before holding their reception at the Cromlix Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Andy and Kim celebrated also their marriage there in 2015 after a ceremony at Dunblane Cathedral.

And the brothers’ dad, Will Murray, wed fiancee Sam Watson at the Cromlix a year later in 2016.

