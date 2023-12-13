Andy Murray gets cooking tips from Mary Berry at his Perthshire hotel for BBC documentary

Andy Murray has been given a cooking lesson by Mary Berry at his Perthshire hotel.

Tennis ace Murray, 36, was shown how to make kedgeree when the celebrity chef visited Cromlix Hotel in mid-November.

“Was I nervous about having a cookery lesson with Mary Berry?” said two-time Wimbledon winner Murray.

“I’d say it was right up there with receiving serve at match point on Centre Court.

“But actually she made me feel really relaxed and I think we managed to pull off something pretty good in the kitchen at Cromlix.”

Mary Berry visits Andy Murray’s hotel for BBC show

The interaction between the famous pair was filmed as part of a festive BBC documentary being screened on Wednesday, December 13.

In Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas, the former star of Great British Bake Off travels to Scotland and cooks up some dishes that can be enjoyed over the festive season.

In one section she experiences the magic of Pitlochry light show Enchanted Forest before enjoying a cup of hot chocolate and marshmallows by the fire.

In his part of the documentary, Murray is also joined in the kitchen by his gran, Shirley Erskine, as they discuss how they like to spend their Christmas day.

“I don’t get up to Scotland as much as I would like because I’m away playing so much,” he said.

“So it was really special for me to spend time with my granny at Cromlix for the show.

“We had a lot of fun filming with Mary and although I was totally out of my comfort zone, I was pretty pleased with the final dish.”

Tennis star now hands-on at Cromlix Hotel

Murray and his wife Kim bought Cromlix Hotel, near Dunblane, in 2013.

It wasn’t until January 2023, however, that they took over its management and refurbished the whole hotel inside and out.

The hotel recently won the Scottish Thistle Award 2023 for best hotel experience.

Singer Emeli Sandé and comedian Iain Stirling also feature on Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas, which airs on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday, December 13.

It will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.