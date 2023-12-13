Andy Murray gets cooking tips from Mary Berry at his Perthshire hotel for BBC documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray gets cooking tips from Mary Berry at his Perthshire hotel for BBC documentary

'It was right up there with receiving serve at match point on Centre Court.'

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Andy Murray was given a cooking lesson by Mary Berry at Cromlix Hotel, near Dunblane, for BBC documentary Mary Berry's Highland Christmas.
Andy Murray with Mary Berry at Cromlix Hotel. Image: Verena Splett

Andy Murray has been given a cooking lesson by Mary Berry at his Perthshire hotel.

Tennis ace Murray, 36, was shown how to make kedgeree when the celebrity chef visited Cromlix Hotel in mid-November.

“Was I nervous about having a cookery lesson with Mary Berry?” said two-time Wimbledon winner Murray.

“I’d say it was right up there with receiving serve at match point on Centre Court.

“But actually she made me feel really relaxed and I think we managed to pull off something pretty good in the kitchen at Cromlix.”

Mary Berry visits Andy Murray’s hotel for BBC show

The interaction between the famous pair was filmed as part of a festive BBC documentary being screened on Wednesday, December 13.

In Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas, the former star of Great British Bake Off travels to Scotland and cooks up some dishes that can be enjoyed over the festive season.

In one section she experiences the magic of Pitlochry light show Enchanted Forest before enjoying a cup of hot chocolate and marshmallows by the fire.

Andy Murray with gran Shirley Erskine and Mary Berry at Cromlix Hotel, near Dunblane, for BBC show Mary Berry's Highland Christmas.
Murray with gran Shirley Erskine and Mary Berry while filming the festive show. Image: Verena Splett

In his part of the documentary, Murray is also joined in the kitchen by his gran, Shirley Erskine, as they discuss how they like to spend their Christmas day.

“I don’t get up to Scotland as much as I would like because I’m away playing so much,” he said.

“So it was really special for me to spend time with my granny at Cromlix for the show.

“We had a lot of fun filming with Mary and although I was totally out of my comfort zone, I was pretty pleased with the final dish.”

Tennis star now hands-on at Cromlix Hotel

Murray and his wife Kim bought Cromlix Hotel, near Dunblane, in 2013.

It wasn’t until January 2023, however, that they took over its management and refurbished the whole hotel inside and out.

The Cromlix Hotel.
The Cromlix Hotel.

The hotel recently won the Scottish Thistle Award 2023 for best hotel experience.

Singer Emeli Sandé and comedian Iain Stirling also feature on Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas, which airs on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday, December 13.

It will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

