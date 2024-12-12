Perth carer took resident’s bank card on Christmas Eve and used nearly £10k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth carer took resident’s bank card on Christmas Eve and used nearly £10k

Tracey McIntyre has been struck off after an investigation into her actions.

By Andrew Robson
A Perth carer took a resident’s bank card on Christmas Eve and used nearly £10,000 of their money.

Tracey McIntyre used the service user’s bank card without their consent while working as a home carer at Kippen Care Services, a watchdog found.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said it found evidence that after taking the card on Christmas Eve 2019, McIntyre used the card on various dates until February 2020 to “misappropriate sums of money”.

The cash taken totalled £9,582.21.

The SSSC said McIntyre’s actions caused the resident to “sustain financial loss”.

No details have been revealed on how the money was used.

Perth carer ‘abused trust’ placed in her after taking service user’s bank card

The SSSC report read: “You abused the trust placed in you by virtue of your registered role and exploited the access you had to the home of a person you supported.

“You took their bank card without their permission or consent.

“This represents a gross breach of trust and a significant abuse of the privileged access you had to enter the homes of the people you supported.

“You proceeded to use the bank card to misappropriate significant sums of money over a period of several months.

“This compounds the seriousness of matters as your actions cannot be attributed to a
singular serious error of judgment.”

The watchdog said McIntyre’s behaviour represented a “pattern of serious and sustained dishonesty”.

Additionally, she did not demonstrate meaningful insight, reflection or remorse throughout the investigation.

The report added: “Your actions were financially exploitative and motivated by your own
financial gain.

“This resulted in a person you supported experiencing significant financial loss.

“If similar behaviour were to be repeated in future, it is highly likely other vulnerable people who use services would be exposed to real financial loss and emotional harm.”

Nicqui Watson, registered manager at Kippen Care Services, said: “Kippen Care Services will always assist and support an SSSC investigation when a member of care staff’s fitness to practise has been or may have been impaired.”

Both police and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said they were not aware of any criminal cases linked to the claims.

