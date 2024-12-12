Perth carer took resident’s bank card on Christmas Eve and used nearly £10k

A Perth carer took a resident’s bank card on Christmas Eve and used nearly £10,000 of their money.

Tracey McIntyre used the service user’s bank card without their consent while working as a home carer at Kippen Care Services, a watchdog found.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said it found evidence that after taking the card on Christmas Eve 2019, McIntyre used the card on various dates until February 2020 to “misappropriate sums of money”.

The cash taken totalled £9,582.21.

The SSSC said McIntyre’s actions caused the resident to “sustain financial loss”.

No details have been revealed on how the money was used.

The SSSC report read: “You abused the trust placed in you by virtue of your registered role and exploited the access you had to the home of a person you supported.

“You took their bank card without their permission or consent.

“This represents a gross breach of trust and a significant abuse of the privileged access you had to enter the homes of the people you supported.

“You proceeded to use the bank card to misappropriate significant sums of money over a period of several months.

“This compounds the seriousness of matters as your actions cannot be attributed to a

singular serious error of judgment.”

The watchdog said McIntyre’s behaviour represented a “pattern of serious and sustained dishonesty”.

Additionally, she did not demonstrate meaningful insight, reflection or remorse throughout the investigation.

The report added: “Your actions were financially exploitative and motivated by your own

financial gain.

“This resulted in a person you supported experiencing significant financial loss.

“If similar behaviour were to be repeated in future, it is highly likely other vulnerable people who use services would be exposed to real financial loss and emotional harm.”

Nicqui Watson, registered manager at Kippen Care Services, said: “Kippen Care Services will always assist and support an SSSC investigation when a member of care staff’s fitness to practise has been or may have been impaired.”

Both police and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said they were not aware of any criminal cases linked to the claims.