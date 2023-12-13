Carnoustie delivery driver hailed a hero for ‘saving customer’s life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie delivery driver hailed a hero for ‘saving customer’s life’

Susan McAllister was delivering to a woman in the town when she realised something was not right. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Delivery driver Susan McAllister. Image: Evri
Delivery driver Susan McAllister. Image: Evri

A Carnoustie delivery driver has been hailed a “hero” after being told she had saved a customer’s life.

Evri courier Susan McAllister was delivering in the town earlier this year when she realised something was not right.

After knocking on the door of a regular customer, she heard a faint voice coming from inside.

She entered the house and found a woman unable to move with “swollen and sore” legs.

Susan said: “She was in her chair having been there all night, unable to move.

“Her legs were swollen and sore and she didn’t seem herself either, so I asked if there was anything I could do or anyone I could call.”

Phone call made by Carnoustie Evri driver ‘saved woman’s life’

Susan says the customer told her everything was fine, but concerned for the woman’s health, she contacted the Carnoustie community alarm team.

Susan said: “It turns out she’d had a fall, which had caused other serious issues.

“After a few weeks had passed, and while delivering another parcel, she invited me in and told me that the phone call I made that day saved her life.

“She gave me some chocolates as a thank you and told me how grateful she was that I had realised something wasn’t right and got her help.

“I felt so glad I had helped. Being a courier, you really become part of the community, you get to know people and build relationships.

Evri has more than 20,000 couriers. Image: Evri

“I think I did what anyone would do in the circumstances, but she said that I took care and time, when other folk might not have waited or listened out like I did.

“Speaking to her that day, I will never forget it, and I’m glad I could help and that she was better because of what I did.

“It’s people that make this such an enjoyable job.”

Evri – which rebranded from Hermes in 2022 – hailed Susan as a “local hero”.

A spokesperson added: ‘We’re incredibly proud of Susan and her heroics, she went above and beyond to help this customer and her actions potentially saved their life.

“With more than 20,000 couriers delivering for Evri, Susan is a great example of how important our couriers are within their local community.”

