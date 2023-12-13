Carnoustie delivery driver hailed a hero for ‘saving customer’s life’

A Carnoustie delivery driver has been hailed a “hero” after being told she had saved a customer’s life.

Evri courier Susan McAllister was delivering in the town earlier this year when she realised something was not right.

After knocking on the door of a regular customer, she heard a faint voice coming from inside.

She entered the house and found a woman unable to move with “swollen and sore” legs.

Susan said: “She was in her chair having been there all night, unable to move.

“Her legs were swollen and sore and she didn’t seem herself either, so I asked if there was anything I could do or anyone I could call.”

Susan says the customer told her everything was fine, but concerned for the woman’s health, she contacted the Carnoustie community alarm team.

Susan said: “It turns out she’d had a fall, which had caused other serious issues.

“After a few weeks had passed, and while delivering another parcel, she invited me in and told me that the phone call I made that day saved her life.

“She gave me some chocolates as a thank you and told me how grateful she was that I had realised something wasn’t right and got her help.

“I felt so glad I had helped. Being a courier, you really become part of the community, you get to know people and build relationships.

“I think I did what anyone would do in the circumstances, but she said that I took care and time, when other folk might not have waited or listened out like I did.

“Speaking to her that day, I will never forget it, and I’m glad I could help and that she was better because of what I did.

“It’s people that make this such an enjoyable job.”

Evri – which rebranded from Hermes in 2022 – hailed Susan as a “local hero”.

A spokesperson added: ‘We’re incredibly proud of Susan and her heroics, she went above and beyond to help this customer and her actions potentially saved their life.

“With more than 20,000 couriers delivering for Evri, Susan is a great example of how important our couriers are within their local community.”