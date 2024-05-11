Angus chief executive’s concern after Forfar councillor told to submit FOI request for ‘basic data’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus chief executive’s concern after Forfar councillor told to submit FOI request for ‘basic data’

Conservative Ross Greig said he was advised to submit a freedom of information request after staff refused to give him "basic" details on empty council homes.

By Graham Brown
Floodwater outside Laura's home in Brechin.
Angus Council's housing issues include homes in Brechin damaged by Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

Angus Council’s chief executive will investigate why a councillor was refused access to “basic data” in a housing query and told he would have to go through the freedom of information process instead.

Forfar member Ross Greig wanted to find out how many empty council houses there are in the district.

But Angus officials blanked several queries and he was eventually told to take the FOI route.

The Conservative councillor highlighted the issue during a debate around a motion to declare a housing emergency in Angus.

Brechin Independent Jill Scott’s motion was rejected after the SNP administration voted against it.

They said the move would not make any “tangible difference” to Angus tenants.

And council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay stepped in to directly address Mr Greig’s concerns around the housing data query.

Repeated requests ignored

Mr Greig told the full council meeting: “I wholeheartedly agree with the motion and will be backing it.

“I know work is being done to tackle the voids (empty houses) situation.

“I have many, many times at full council asked for figures around the voids and been unable to get them.

Forfar councillor Ross Greig.
Councillor Ross Greig asked officials for figures on empty Angus council homes. Image: Angus Council

“I did ask again, more recently, for a figure and was told to put it in a freedom of information request.”

“So I’d thank Councillor Scott for providing me with some of the figures that the council officers either wouldn’t, or didn’t want to give me.

“There are over 300 voids that are costing a lot of money in lost revenue.

“We’ve got 71 here in Forfar.”

Ms Scott said the empty homes could be bringing in at least £20,000 a week to the council.

Chief executive’s pledge

Chief executive Ms Lindsay said: “Thank you for the opportunity to address the matter of allegations that a member has been advised to submit a freedom of information request to access basic data.

She said she wanted to “assure members that is certainly not an approach I would like our staff to take.”

Angus Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay.
Angus chief executive Kathryn Lindsay address Cllr Greig’s issue directly. Image: Angus Council

And she added: “I would similarly expect that myself or a senior member of the team would have that escalated by any member in the chamber who receives that kind of response, because we’d like to address it directly with the staff members concerned as and when such examples arise.”

Opposition leader Derek Wann said: ” We’ve heard during this debate that everybody wants to work together, which I wholeheartedly support.

“So it’s disappointing hearing members of the opposition group and others aren’t receiving information from officers when asked.

“I do realise they’re busy, but to not come back at all is very disappointing.

“We are elected members and we should be receiving information when requested.”

