Carnoustie dad’s tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ son, 23, who took his own life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie dad’s tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ son, 23, who took his own life

A mental health foundation is now being set up in former Dundee student Anthony Lindsay's memory.

By Lindsey Hamilton
mental health foundation formed in memory of Anthony Lindsay
Anthony Lindsay. Image: Tony Lindsay

A Carnoustie dad has paid tribute to his “beautiful soul” son who took his own life at the age of 23.

Anthony Lindsay was found dead in his bedroom by a family member on November 24.

Anthony’s family now want to raise awareness of mental health by setting up a foundation in his name.

Dad Tony Lindsay, 49, hopes what he is doing will create meaningful change in the fight against male suicide.

Tony says despite him having battled mental health issues in recent years, his son’s death came out of the blue.

‘We thought things were improving’

He said: “In the summer he sought help for his mental health issues and we thought he was beginning to feel better.

“He was going out with friends and we really thought things were improving for him.”

Anthony had an HND in cyber security from Dundee and Angus College and went on to study the subject further at Abertay University.

However, he had not been happy and his family supported his decision to change direction and take a course in gas engineering.

But he then struggled to find work after qualifying.

Tony says there are online dangers he believes his son had become caught up in before his death.

Anthony Lindsay foundation
Anthony was found dead on November 24. Image: Tony Lindsay

He said: “We had no idea about this and we really want to make other families aware of this.

“As far as we were aware we thought our son was getting better.

“He didn’t leave a suicide note and this has devastated us.

“Since his death, so many people have come forward saying that Anthony actually did so much to help them when they were struggling.

Anthony Lindsay was a ‘light in the dark’

“He has been described as a ‘light in the dark’.

“Anthony was kind and caring. He was a beautiful soul who to us always seemed to be smiling and lit up a room.

“One woman told me that if it hadn’t been for Anthony her daughter might no longer be here.”

Tony hopes he can now help others.

He said: “I am setting up this foundation to focus on providing funding for counselling sessions for individuals at risk of suicide, organising peer support groups and resources for families affected.

“I aim to conduct community awareness campaigns and educational workshops to promote mental health, particularly among men where services are the most under-resourced.

Anthony Lindsay suicide
Anthony is described as “kind and caring”. Image: Tony Lindsay

“I hope to be able to buy some kind of mobile unit with the money raised and go out into the community to get to people who need support but might not be able to access it otherwise.

“There are so many people suffering – it’s a huge issue.

“I am hoping that we can build a network of hope and support for those in need.”

A fundraising page for the foundation has already received more than £2,000 in donations.

A memorial service and celebration of Anthony’s life was held in Carnoustie last Saturday for family and friends.

  • Anyone having a difficult time can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, or you can email jo@samaritans.org

More from Angus & The Mearns

Scott Robertson with wife Sam, and daughters Harper and Ella.
Wife's tribute to 'incredibly witty' former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer who died after…
Angela Newlands at an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.
Mum cleared of Perthshire murder jailed for conning Angus OAPs in fake baby scam
A design image of the Eassie holiday pods. Image: Bobby Halliday Architects
Holiday pods plan for Angus farmland near Eassie with stunning Sidlaws views
Jamie Duncan has been traced.
Man, 43, missing from Monifieth found 'safe and well'
The Denfield Farm site lies to the north west of Arbroath. Image: Voigt Architects
Green-light recommendation for 20MW Arbroath solar and battery storage scheme
5
One youngster enjoying the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
How Brechin Castle Centre is casting a festive spell for all ages
Several pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day. Image: PA
Which pharmacies are open in Tayside on Christmas Day?
Former Dundee FC youth player Scott Robertson has died
Tributes as former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer dies aged 35
The new 1,200-pupil Monifieth learning campus will be built to Passivhaus energy-saving standard. Image: NORR Architects
Angus Council sticking with 75% climate change target which caused controversy at Holyrood
7
Iain MaGregor at Forfar Sheriff Court
Former parcel courier guilty of injuring four in Angus road crash

Conversation