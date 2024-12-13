Carnoustie dad’s tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ son, 23, who took his own life

A Carnoustie dad has paid tribute to his “beautiful soul” son who took his own life at the age of 23.

Anthony Lindsay was found dead in his bedroom by a family member on November 24.

Anthony’s family now want to raise awareness of mental health by setting up a foundation in his name.

Dad Tony Lindsay, 49, hopes what he is doing will create meaningful change in the fight against male suicide.

Tony says despite him having battled mental health issues in recent years, his son’s death came out of the blue.

‘We thought things were improving’

He said: “In the summer he sought help for his mental health issues and we thought he was beginning to feel better.

“He was going out with friends and we really thought things were improving for him.”

Anthony had an HND in cyber security from Dundee and Angus College and went on to study the subject further at Abertay University.

However, he had not been happy and his family supported his decision to change direction and take a course in gas engineering.

But he then struggled to find work after qualifying.

Tony says there are online dangers he believes his son had become caught up in before his death.

He said: “We had no idea about this and we really want to make other families aware of this.

“As far as we were aware we thought our son was getting better.

“He didn’t leave a suicide note and this has devastated us.

“Since his death, so many people have come forward saying that Anthony actually did so much to help them when they were struggling.

Anthony Lindsay was a ‘light in the dark’

“He has been described as a ‘light in the dark’.

“Anthony was kind and caring. He was a beautiful soul who to us always seemed to be smiling and lit up a room.

“One woman told me that if it hadn’t been for Anthony her daughter might no longer be here.”

Tony hopes he can now help others.

He said: “I am setting up this foundation to focus on providing funding for counselling sessions for individuals at risk of suicide, organising peer support groups and resources for families affected.

“I aim to conduct community awareness campaigns and educational workshops to promote mental health, particularly among men where services are the most under-resourced.

“I hope to be able to buy some kind of mobile unit with the money raised and go out into the community to get to people who need support but might not be able to access it otherwise.

“There are so many people suffering – it’s a huge issue.

“I am hoping that we can build a network of hope and support for those in need.”

A fundraising page for the foundation has already received more than £2,000 in donations.

A memorial service and celebration of Anthony’s life was held in Carnoustie last Saturday for family and friends.