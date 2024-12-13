Mum of Dundee man missing for 3 weeks ‘praying he’ll be home safe for Christmas’

The mum of a man missing in Dundee for three weeks says she is “praying” for his safe return before Christmas.

Craig Taylor, 39, was last seen on November 22.

Kim Allardice says she is constantly driving around looking for her son but hates leaving her home in case he turns up when she is not there.

It has not been confirmed where Craig was last seen but Kim says it is “so out of character for him”.

She told The Courier: “Craig and I have a strong bond and it’s not like him not to be in touch with me.

‘I’m praying he just comes to my door’

“I’ve been out driving about in my car, but I don’t want to stay away from my flat in case Craig shows up, as he doesn’t have a key for mine.

“It just feels so surreal – I just want him to get in touch so I know he is safe.

“I’m praying he just comes to my door like nothing has happened.”

Kim says she believes police may have extended their search to Perth.

She added: “Police have said to me they still have a few doors to knock that they never got answers from the first time.

“I think they are just searching all over.

“I can’t think straight or anything just now – if he could just be home safe for Christmas that would be the best thing I could wish for.”

Craig is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall and of slim build.

When last seen he had a skinhead-type haircut and was wearing a black jacket, black gilet, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

In an appeal earlier this week, Sergeant Rachel McQueen said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Craig and would appeal to anyone who knows where is to contact us on 101 quoting Incident reference 3574 of December 9.”