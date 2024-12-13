Mum of Dundee man missing for 3 weeks ‘praying he’ll be home safe for Christmas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum of Dundee man missing for 3 weeks ‘praying he’ll be home safe for Christmas’

Craig Taylor, 39, was last seen three weeks ago today.

By Lindsey Hamilton
mum's search for missing Dundee man
Kim Allardice and her son Craig Taylor. Image: Kim Allardice

The mum of a man missing in Dundee for three weeks says she is “praying” for his safe return before Christmas.

Craig Taylor, 39, was last seen on November 22.

Kim Allardice says she is constantly driving around looking for her son but hates leaving her home in case he turns up when she is not there.

It has not been confirmed where Craig was last seen but Kim says it is “so out of character for him”.

She told The Courier: “Craig and I have a strong bond and it’s not like him not to be in touch with me.

‘I’m praying he just comes to my door’

“I’ve been out driving about in my car, but I don’t want to stay away from my flat in case Craig shows up, as he doesn’t have a key for mine.

“It just feels so surreal – I just want him to get in touch so I know he is safe.

“I’m praying he just comes to my door like nothing has happened.”

Kim says she believes police may have extended their search to Perth.

She added: “Police have said to me they still have a few doors to knock that they never got answers from the first time.

missing Dundee man
Craig has been missing for three weeks. Image: Police Scotland

“I think they are just searching all over.

“I can’t think straight or anything just now – if he could just be home safe for Christmas that would be the best thing I could wish for.”

Craig is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall and of slim build.

When last seen he had a skinhead-type haircut and was wearing a black jacket, black gilet, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

In an appeal earlier this week, Sergeant Rachel McQueen said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Craig and would appeal to anyone who knows where is to contact us on 101 quoting Incident reference 3574 of December 9.”

