Dundee mum ‘desperate’ for news about son, 39, last seen nearly 3 weeks ago

The mum of a Dundee man who was last seen nearly three weeks ago says she is “desperate” for news about her son.

Police have launched a search for 39-year-old Craig Taylor after he was reported missing.

The last sighting of him was on November 22 but the location has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland has issued an appeal for help in finding Craig.

He is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall and of slim build.

When last seen he had a skinhead-type haircut and was wearing a black jacket, black gilet, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

‘We just need some word to know he is safe’

Craig’s mum, Kim Allardice, told The Courier she is desperate for news of her son.

She said: “We just need some word to know that he is safe.

“If someone has seen him I’d ask them to please get in touch with me or the police.

“No matter how small the information is, it all helps the police and us get closer to getting him home.

“Or, if Craig sees this, I would say please let me know you are alright and put our minds at ease.

“We are all so worried and desperately want to hear from you.”

Sergeant Rachel McQueen said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Craig and would appeal to anyone who knows where is to contact us on 101 quoting Incident reference 3574 of December 9.”