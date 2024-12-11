Dundee mum ‘desperate’ for news about son, 39, last seen nearly 3 weeks ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee mum ‘desperate’ for news about son, 39, last seen nearly 3 weeks ago

Police have launched a search for Craig Taylor.

By Lindsey Hamilton
missing Dundee man
Missing Dundee man Craig Taylor. Image: Police Scotland

The mum of a Dundee man who was last seen nearly three weeks ago says she is “desperate” for news about her son.

Police have launched a search for 39-year-old Craig Taylor after he was reported missing.

The last sighting of him was on November 22 but the location has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland has issued an appeal for help in finding Craig.

He is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall and of slim build.

When last seen he had a skinhead-type haircut and was wearing a black jacket, black gilet, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

‘We just need some word to know he is safe’

Craig’s mum, Kim Allardice, told The Courier she is desperate for news of her son.

She said: “We just need some word to know that he is safe.

“If someone has seen him I’d ask them to please get in touch with me or the police.

“No matter how small the information is, it all helps the police and us get closer to getting him home.

“Or, if Craig sees this, I would say please let me know you are alright and put our minds at ease.

“We are all so worried and desperately want to hear from you.”

Sergeant Rachel McQueen said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Craig and would appeal to anyone who knows where is to contact us on 101 quoting Incident reference 3574 of December 9.”

More from Dundee

Jeremy Clarkson launched his beer Hawkstone Lager in 2021
Jeremy Clarkson's beer being sold in Dundee and Stirling pubs
The former Robertson's building in the aftermath of the fire in 2022. Image: DC Thomson.
Student flats plan for fire-hit former Dundee furniture store site approved
Samuel Mutch inside his Dundee flat.
Dundee tenant slams letting agent for mouldy flat repair 'delays'
Lottery scratch cards
Crack-addled Dundee thief jailed after writing off Renault Clio in late-night scratch card dash
Jack Tanbini
Dundee £100k scratch card winner behind bars for high purity cocaine dealing
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside data breach probe after 125 patient records released in error
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; Reading Rooms . Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: Reading Rooms restoration and Broughty Ferry school upgrades
Blair Anderson
Man set fire to brother-in-law's front door in Dundee family feud
Royal Mail says it has a plan in place to manage delays. Image: DC Thomson.
Postal delay warning as Dundee woman left waiting for urgent cancer appointment
4
Colin Bandeen
Child rapist torched Angus motorsport business as net closed