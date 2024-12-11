Perth bus driver ‘attacked’ as man, 28, arrested over station ‘disturbance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth bus driver ‘attacked’ as man, 28, arrested over station ‘disturbance’

Stagecoach East Scotland says it is working with police on their investigation.

By Ellidh Aitken
Perth bus station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
An investigation has been launched after a bus driver was allegedly attacked in Perth.

Police were called to Perth bus station on Leonard Street on Monday evening after reports of a “disturbance”.

Stagecoach East Scotland confirmed one of its drivers was assaulted during the incident.

Police said another man – not the bus driver – was taken to hospital and a 28-year-old man was arrested.

Stagecoach working with police after Perth bus driver ‘attacked’

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm one of our drivers was assaulted at Perth bus station on Monday evening, resulting in the police being called.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff remain our top priority.

“We are working closely with the police to support their investigation into this incident.”

The operator’s 65 bus service to St Andrews at 7.12pm was cancelled as a result.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at Perth bus station on Leonard Street shortly after 7.05pm on Monday.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries remain ongoing.”

Last month, scores of Tayside and Fife bus drivers said they felt unsafe at work.

