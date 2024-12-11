Perth bus driver ‘attacked’ as man, 28, arrested over station ‘disturbance’

An investigation has been launched after a bus driver was allegedly attacked in Perth.

Police were called to Perth bus station on Leonard Street on Monday evening after reports of a “disturbance”.

Stagecoach East Scotland confirmed one of its drivers was assaulted during the incident.

Police said another man – not the bus driver – was taken to hospital and a 28-year-old man was arrested.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm one of our drivers was assaulted at Perth bus station on Monday evening, resulting in the police being called.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff remain our top priority.

“We are working closely with the police to support their investigation into this incident.”

The operator’s 65 bus service to St Andrews at 7.12pm was cancelled as a result.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at Perth bus station on Leonard Street shortly after 7.05pm on Monday.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries remain ongoing.”

Last month, scores of Tayside and Fife bus drivers said they felt unsafe at work.