How Brechin Castle Centre is casting a festive spell for all ages

Brechin Castle Centre is leaving families spellbound by its Magical Winter Nights event this year.

The spectacle has been a big hit with visitors to the popular garden centre in recent years.

And centre bosses say the 2024 version is capturing the imagination of all ages.

Magical Winter Nights opened last week and will run until Christmas Eve.

And, so far, the crisp winter weather has added a seasonal sparkle to the event.

The attraction is inviting people to enjoy an “enchanting journey into a completely different world”.

On their way through the 1.2 kilometre woodland trail, visitors encounter talking owls, a smoke-creating dragon and a star-filled magical well.

Illuminated attractions include the giant maze, sledge run, crazy golf, jumping pillows and zip slides.

Fairytale world at Brechin

“Magical Winter Nights 2024 is unlike any other light experience you’ll find this

festive season,” said Brechin Castle Centre marketing and events manager Susan Young.

“We’ve gone beyond traditional displays to create a journey into a fairytale world of

magic.

“Every detail has been designed to spark the imagination and provide a true escape

from the ordinary.

“Whether you’re a child seeing magic come to life or an adult rediscovering your sense of wonder, this event offers something truly unique and unforgettable for everyone.”

Full information about the event and tickets can be purchased at www.brechincastlecentre.co.uk/events/magicalwinternights/

More images capturing Magical Winter Nights at Brechin.