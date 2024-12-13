How Brechin Castle Centre is casting a festive spell for all ages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Brechin Castle Centre is casting a festive spell for all ages

Families have been flocking to the biggest ever Magical Winter Nights event at the popular Angus garden centre.

By Graham Brown
One youngster enjoying the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
One youngster enjoying the winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre

Brechin Castle Centre is leaving families spellbound by its Magical Winter Nights event this year.

The spectacle has been a big hit with visitors to the popular garden centre in recent years.

And centre bosses say the 2024 version is capturing the imagination of all ages.

Magical Winter Nights opened last week and will run until Christmas Eve.

And, so far, the crisp winter weather has added a seasonal sparkle to the event.

The attraction is inviting people to enjoy an “enchanting journey into a completely different world”.

Winter trail at Brechin Castle Centre.
Part of the Brechin Castle Centre trail. Image: Supplied

On their way through the 1.2 kilometre woodland trail, visitors encounter talking owls, a smoke-creating dragon and a star-filled magical well.

Illuminated attractions include the giant maze, sledge run, crazy golf, jumping pillows and zip slides.

Fairytale world at Brechin

“Magical Winter Nights 2024 is unlike any other light experience you’ll find this
festive season,” said Brechin Castle Centre marketing and events manager Susan Young.

“We’ve gone beyond traditional displays to create a journey into a fairytale world of
magic.

“Every detail has been designed to spark the imagination and provide a true escape
from the ordinary.

“Whether you’re a child seeing magic come to life or an adult rediscovering your sense of wonder, this event offers something truly unique and unforgettable for everyone.”

Full information about the event and tickets can be purchased at www.brechincastlecentre.co.uk/events/magicalwinternights/

More images capturing Magical Winter Nights at Brechin.

Brechin Castle Centre Magical Winter Nights event.
Illuminated dragons feature in the Brechin display. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Brechin Castle Centre winter lights night.
Wandering the woodland trail at the centre. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Winter light nights at Brechin Castle Centre.
Fun for the family at Magical Winter Nights. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Brechin Castle Centre festive lights event.
A secret door in the winter walk. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Brechin Castle Centre magical winter light nights.
Warming up with toasted marshmallows at Brechin. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Brechin Castle Centre Winter Light Nights.
A swan’s nest within the woodland walk. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Talking owl at Brechin Castle Centre light night.
You can meet a wise old owl at Brechin. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Child at Brechin Castle Centre Winter Light Nights.
A young visitor marvels at the illuminations. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Lights at Brechin Castle Centre display.
Festive lights adorn the Brechin Castle Centre woodland. Image: Supplied

 

 

