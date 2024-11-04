Brechin Castle Centre reveals spectacular children’s play fort plans

One of the most popular family attractions in Angus has revealed plans for a major new addition.

Brechin Castle Centre has submitted a bid for a huge play fort in its 70-acre grounds.

It will replace the current play area near the garden centre and cafe at the facility beside the A90 dual carriageway.

And youngsters are set for an exciting time on the wooden fort’s walkways, rope bridges and slides.

A planning application for the project has just been lodged with Angus Council.

It says: “The proposal is to remove the existing apparatus from the playpark and erect a play fort structure that provides visual and physical fun for children.

“The structure will be supplied and erected on site by Greenspan Projects Ltd.

“They are creative design and build specialists for the visitor attraction industry.”

“The play fort will be a timber structure with small rooms, bridge walkways, rope walkways, slides, puzzles, and visual interests.”

Fort will add to Brechin Castle attractions

Around half of the playpark area enclosed by grassed mounds will be covered by the fort.

Flags will also fly from its turrets to catch the eye of passing A90 traffic.

And the walls of the fort could feature gargoyles and other creatures.

The planning submission adds: “The remainder of the area will have basket and flat seat swings, balancing logs, two sunken trampolines and a central picnic area.

“The Castle Centre is a very popular attraction and very busy all year round.”

It already has go karts, crazy golf and foot golf, a zip wire, maze, pillow bounces and a barrel train.

And the centre is gearing up for its Magical Winter Nights. They begin on December 6 and will run all the way up to Christmas Eve.