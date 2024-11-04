Brechin Castle Centre reveals spectacular children’s play fort plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin Castle Centre reveals spectacular children’s play fort plans

The huge wooden fort will replace play equipment at the busy centre beside the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

By Graham Brown
A new children's play fort will be an exciting addition to Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Greenspan/Brechin Castle Centre
A new children's play fort will be an exciting addition to Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Greenspan/Brechin Castle Centre

One of the most popular family attractions in Angus has revealed plans for a major new addition.

Brechin Castle Centre has submitted a bid for a huge play fort in its 70-acre grounds.

It will replace the current play area near the garden centre and cafe at the facility beside the A90 dual carriageway.

And youngsters are set for an exciting time on the wooden fort’s walkways, rope bridges and slides.

A planning application for the project has just been lodged with Angus Council.

It says: “The proposal is to remove the existing apparatus from the playpark and erect a play fort structure that provides visual and physical fun for children.

Brechin Castle Centre children's play fort.
Flags will fly from the play fort’s turrets. Image: Greenspan/Brechin Castle Centre
Wooden children's play fort at Brechin Castle Centre.
An illustration of how the children’s fort might look. Image: Greenspan/Brechin Castle Centre
Play fort designs for Brechin Castle centre.
The wooden fort will have walkways and slides. Image: Greenspan/Brechin Castle Centre

“The structure will be supplied and erected on site by Greenspan Projects Ltd.

“They are creative design and build specialists for the visitor attraction industry.”

“The play fort will be a timber structure with small rooms, bridge walkways, rope walkways, slides, puzzles, and visual interests.”

Fort will add to Brechin Castle attractions

Around half of the playpark area enclosed by grassed mounds will be covered by the fort.

Flags will also fly from its turrets to catch the eye of passing A90 traffic.

And the walls of the fort could feature gargoyles and other creatures.

The planning submission adds: “The remainder of the area will have basket and flat seat swings, balancing logs, two sunken trampolines and a central picnic area.

Brechin Castle play fort plans.
Youngsters will be able to explore the rooms of the fort. Image: Greenspan/Brechin Castle Centre
Designs for Brechin castle play fort.
Aerial designs for the new play fort area. Image: Greenspan/Brechin Castle Centre
Aerial view of Brechin Castle Centre play fort proposals.
An aerial view of where the play fort will sit. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Children's play fort plan for Brechin Castle Centre
Walkways would join the play fort towers. Image: Greenspan/Brechin Castle Centre

“The Castle Centre is a very popular attraction and very busy all year round.”

It already has go karts, crazy golf and foot golf, a zip wire, maze, pillow bounces and a barrel train.

And the centre is gearing up for its Magical Winter Nights. They begin on December 6 and will run all the way up to Christmas Eve.

Conversation