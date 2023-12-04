Brrr-illiant pictures as families wrap up warm for Brechin Castle Magical Winter Nights launch

Families wrapped up warm for their first look at Brechin Castle Centre’s spectacular Winter Light Nights display.

And the frosty weekend weather added extra sparkle to the popular Angus attraction’s biggest ever festive show.

Following its resounding success in 2022, this year’s Magical Winter Nights is a third bigger than last year.

During the whole month of December the country park at the castle centre is being transformed into a winter wonderland for all to enjoy.

All year-round attractions such as the giant maze and zip-slides are illuminated.

And the trails through the park are filled with fairies, magic and special effects.

Tickets for Magical Winter Nights are available here.

These are some of the pictures from the successful launch event.