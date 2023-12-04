Brrr-illiant pictures as families wrap up warm for Brechin Castle Magical Winter Nights launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brrr-illiant pictures as families wrap up warm for Brechin Castle Magical Winter Nights launch

The festive spectacular at Brechin Castle Centre is its biggest ever.

Winter awe at Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Guilia Sansone
Winter awe at Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Guilia Sansone
By Graham Brown

Families wrapped up warm for their first look at Brechin Castle Centre’s spectacular Winter Light Nights display.

And the frosty weekend weather added extra sparkle to the popular Angus attraction’s biggest ever festive show.

Following its resounding success in 2022, this year’s Magical Winter Nights is a third bigger than last year.

During the whole month of December the country park at the castle centre is being transformed into a winter wonderland for all to enjoy.

All year-round attractions such as the giant maze and zip-slides are illuminated.

And the trails through the park are filled with fairies, magic and special effects.

Tickets for Magical Winter Nights are available here.

These are some of the pictures from the successful launch event.

Brechin Castle Magic Winter Nights event
Toasting marshmallows. Image: Guilia Sansone
Brechin Castle Centre Magical Winter Nights.
A walk in the park. Image: Guilia Sansone
Brechin Castle Winter Light Nights
Winter wonderland Image: Guilia Sansone
Guilia Sansone
Sparkly skies. Image: Guilia Sansone
Brechin Castle Magical winter nights.
A wave from Santa. Image: Guilia Sansone
Brechin Castle Centre Magical winter nights
Image: Guilia Sansone
Brechin Castle Magical Winter Nights
Fairies in the frost. Image: Guilia Sansone
Brechin Castle Magical winter nights.
Capturing the imagination. Image: Guilia Sansone
Brechin castle winter nights
Seasonal magic. Image: Guilia Sansone

 

