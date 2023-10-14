Winter magic returning in Brechin Castle Centre’s biggest ever festive spectacular

Brechin Castle Centre is set for its biggest ever festive spectacular during the month of December.

Magical Winter Nights returns on December 1.

And it’s a third bigger than the production which families enjoyed in 2022.

The immersive event is packed with special effects.

As visitors walk through the 70-acre country park they will encounter fairies, magic and stunning visual art.

Motorists passing Brechin on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway can catch a glimpse of the spectacular display lighting the night sky.

Unique experience

Marketing and events manager Susan Young said: “We are so excited about the event this year.

“Christmas is a time of joy, wonder, and community, and we believe this event captures the essence of the season.

“It will be a truly unique experience.

“The country park at Brechin Castle Centre provides the perfect backdrop and we invite everyone to join us in creating unforgettable memories and to feel the magic.”

All year round attractions, such as the giant maze, sledge run, crazy golf, jumping pillows and zip slide, will be illuminated for people to enjoy.

And visitors can enjoy winter-warming drinks and toasted marshmallows around festive firepits.

When does Brechin Castle Centre’s Magical Winter Nights happen?

The Magical Winters Nights events are set to run from December 1 to December 28.

Tickets are priced from £12 – £15, with children under two free to attend.

Slots are available every 30 minutes Thursday to Sunday from 4:15pm to 6:15pm.

Parking is free onsite at the castle centre.

Country Park season pass holders can get 20% off up to four peak date tickets

For more information or to book, visit the website.