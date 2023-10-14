Steven MacLean: ‘Plenty more to come’ from Matt Smith after Wales star seizes St Johnstone chance

Steven MacLean was delighted Matt Smith seized his St Johnstone chance against Aberdeen.

And the Perth boss reckons the Welsh international’s best is yet to come.

Smith slotted into MacLean’s midfield at Pittodrie in place of Dan Phillips and turned in an impressive performance as Saints claimed a draw.

SInce signing in the summer from MK Dons, the 23-year-old has had to be patient.

But with 19 Wales caps to his name, MacLean has never been in doubt about his ability, and the Saints boss reckons he’ll soon show exactly what he’s capable of.

He said: “I thought Matt was very good against Aberdeen and there’s plenty more to come from him.

“He’s been pretty good in every game he’s played, apart from Ross County when I played him out of position, so has been a bit unlucky to be out of the team.

“But we have been searching for results and because of that I have chopped and changed it a wee bit.

“I think Matt suits the way we have been playing in the last few games.

“He’s new to the league so he will start getting used to the teams and is getting up to the speed of the game up here as well.

“With his experience in England and playing for Wales, he will bring plenty to the side because you don’t play 19 times at international level by his age and go to a major championship unless you’ve got plenty about you.

“He’s a good lad, he’s really desperate to do well for us.

“Having him able to come in for Dan Phillips and play the way he did at Aberdeen shows we’ve got the strength in depth we need in there now.”