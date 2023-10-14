Steven MacLean: ‘Plenty more to come’ from Matt Smith after Wales star seizes St Johnstone chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean: ‘Plenty more to come’ from Matt Smith after Wales star seizes St Johnstone chance

Smith has had to be patient in Perth since joining in the summer.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
St Johnstone's Matt Smith. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean was delighted Matt Smith seized his St Johnstone chance against Aberdeen.

And the Perth boss reckons the Welsh international’s best is yet to come.

Smith slotted into MacLean’s midfield at Pittodrie in place of Dan Phillips and turned in an impressive performance as Saints claimed a draw.

SInce signing in the summer from MK Dons, the 23-year-old has had to be patient.

But with 19 Wales caps to his name, MacLean has never been in doubt about his ability, and the Saints boss reckons he’ll soon show exactly what he’s capable of.

Matt Smith in action against Dundee earlier this season. Image: SNS

He said: “I thought Matt was very good against Aberdeen and there’s plenty more to come from him.

“He’s been pretty good in every game he’s played, apart from Ross County when I played him out of position, so has been a bit unlucky to be out of the team.

“But we have been searching for results and because of that I have chopped and changed it a wee bit.

“I think Matt suits the way we have been playing in the last few games.

“He’s new to the league so he will start getting used to the teams and is getting up to the speed of the game up here as well.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is seeing steady improvement.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

“With his experience in England and playing for Wales, he will bring plenty to the side because you don’t play 19 times at international level by his age and go to a major championship unless you’ve got plenty about you.

“He’s a good lad, he’s really desperate to do well for us.

“Having him able to come in for Dan Phillips and play the way he did at Aberdeen shows we’ve got the strength in depth we need in there now.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Dundee United's Declan Glass battles Josh Mullin
JIM SPENCE: Championship looks like two-horse race as Dundee United and Raith Rovers' rivals…
Graham Carey feels St Johnstone are moving in the right direction. Image: SNS
Graham Carey insists improving St Johnstone can climb Premiership as star relishes 'bodies in…
Sven Sprangler is loving life with St Johnstone after leaving Austria. Image: SNS
Sven Sprangler loving 'every single moment' at St Johnstone after being advised to get…
Shaun Rooney relishing St Johnstone's Scottish Cup win in 2021. Image: SNS
New St Johnstone book set to rank '30 best matches in Saints' history'
St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
St Johnstone star Matt Smith would love Wales recall but has two big short-term…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean: VAR 'did its job this week' in St Johnstone draw with Aberdeen…
The disallowed Aberdeen goal.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side earn another Premiership point with 0-0…
Sam McClelland and Tommy Wright suffered Northern Ireland U21 disappointment.
Sam McClelland on Northern Ireland call from St Johnstone legend as defender targets Perth…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is seeing steady improvement.
Steven MacLean handed HUGE striker boost as St Johnstone pair declared fit for Aberdeen…
The Championship's top two are set to meet when Dundee United (left) face Raith Rovers (right). Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Do Dundee United have 'Invincibles' potential? Raith Rovers clash will tell us

Conversation