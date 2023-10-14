Jim Goodwin serves up stark Spartans reminder as Dundee United boss outlines trophy target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin serves up stark Spartans reminder as Dundee United boss outlines trophy target

United's fashion started in inglorious fashion in Edinburgh.

By Alan Temple
A dejected Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin at full-time at Spartans
A dejected Goodwin at full-time at Spartans. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United must heed the lessons of their Viaplay Cup defeat against The Spartans when they travel to Peterhead this afternoon.

The Edinburgh outfit stunned the new-look Terrors in mid-July, with Blair Henderson making them pay for a sloppy, sleepy start at Ainslie Park by notching the only goal of the game.

It was Spartans’ first ever match as a League Two club and, mercifully for Goodwin, was NOT a sign of things to come.

My boys are in a good place, physically and psychologically.

Jim Goodwin

While United lost their next fixture against Partick Thistle, an 11-game unbeaten run has followed for the Championship table-toppers, including seeing off Dunfermline 3-0 in the previous round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

And as United seek to book their place in the last-eight, Goodwin knows there is no room for complacency.

Blair Henderson scores for Spartans against Dundee United
Blair Henderson slots home from close range. Image: SNS

“That’s the beauty of any cup competition — if you underestimate the opposition then it can come back and bite you,” said Goodwin.

We saw that in the first Viaplay Cup game away to Spartans. We were slow to start the game, found ourselves a goal behind and Spartans defended for their lives and took the victory.

“It’s about taking the learnings from that, showing respect to Peterhead — a difficult place to go — and making sure we are ready.

“My boys are in a good place, physically and psychologically.”

Blue Toon reunion

Indeed, United’s current unbeaten run began with a 3-0 victory over the Blue Toon at Tannadice — albeit a futile one as they exited the Viaplay Cup at the group stage.

Louis Moult opened the scoring on his United debut before Kevin Holt bagged a brace of penalty-kicks.

Since then, League Two Peterhead have emulated United by soaring to the top of their own division.

“I’ve watched a couple of Peterhead’s games over the last few days in the build-up to this game,” continued Goodwin.

“They seem to be playing a similar style to what they did at Tannadice in the early part of this season; a possession-based team. And they are doing great at their own level.

“We’ll be favourites, of course, but they have players in their team that can cause problems. Their front players are dangerous and we need to make sure we are at our best.”

A crack at first managerial trophy

While Goodwin makes no apologies for prioritising the Championship title, there is a palpable desire to take advantage of a realistic crack at silverware for United.

Indeed, Goodwin — a League Cup winner as St Mirren captain in 2013 — is yet to lift a trophy as a manager.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin celebrates St Mirren's League Cup glory 10 years ago with daughters Ava and Millie
Goodwin celebrates St Mirren’s League Cup glory 10 years ago with daughters Ava and Millie. Image: SNS

And the motivation to maintain the Terrors’ momentum is another huge factor ahead of the televised showdown.

“It would be great to go all the way to the final and to win it,” said Goodwin. “It is very hard in this sport to pick up winners’ medals.

“If that opportunity arises — albeit we have a very difficult game against Peterhead — then we have to approach it with a really good frame of mind.

“The league is our main objective. I’m sure nobody would mind me saying that. But we are in this cup and we want to win it. It’s as simple as that.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at DC Thomson headquarters
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin spoke to the media at DC Thomson headquarters on Tuesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“From an immediate perspective, we are on a great run of form with momentum and confidence within the group. We want that to continue.”

