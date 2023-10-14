Mysterious note thrown in Perthshire river discovered nine years later – just three miles away

A message in a bottle tossed into a Perthshire river nine years ago has been found – only three miles away.

Despite not travelling far in the past nine years the quest is still on to find out who wrote the letter and threw it into the River Tilt.

The plastic bottle with the note began its journey at Blair Atholl. It has now been found on the banks of the River Garry at the famous Pass of Killiecrankie.

Bottle appeared after the floods

Ruth Alexander, National Trust for Scotland ranger at Killiecrankie Visitor Centre, found the letter on Thursday.

She said: “The bottle was washed up on the path at the pass.

“It looks like it has been washed up by the flood water this week.

“It hasn’t travelled far at all – normally you hear stories about messages in bottles turning up on the other side of oceans but this one has come only around three miles.

“It must have got stuck somewhere but the flood waters this week seem to have dislodged it and sent it on its way.”

Ruth said that the note inside the clear plastic bottle was in a small plastic bag.

It reads: “Thrown into the River Tilt on 6/1/14 from Maple Lodge, River Tilt, Blair Atholl.

“Please phone us when you find it.”

Ruth said that there was a landline number included but when she tried to call the line went dead.

She said: “Sadly there is no name or any other identifying details included.

“I would just love to be able to contact who ever sent it and let them know that we now have it.”

Ruth said she was aware that Maple Lodge was a wooden holiday home at Blair Atholl and not someone’s permanent residence.

She said: “However, it seems that people would visit here regularly.

“Hopefully someone can help us get in touch with the person that tossed it into the river and solve the mystery for us.”