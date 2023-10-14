Mysterious note thrown in Perthshire river discovered nine years later – just three miles away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mysterious note thrown in Perthshire river discovered nine years later – just three miles away

The quest is on to find out who wrote the letter and threw it into the River Tilt.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Ruth Alexander, National Trust for Scotland ranger at Killiecrankie Visitor Centre, with a message written nine years earlier that was found in a bottle.
Ranger Ruth Alexander with the mesage. Image: Killiecrankie Visitor Centre

A message in a bottle tossed into a Perthshire river nine years ago has been found – only three miles away.

Despite not travelling far in the past nine years the quest is still on to find out who wrote the letter and threw it into the River Tilt.

The plastic bottle with the note began its journey at Blair Atholl. It has now been found on the banks of the River Garry at the famous Pass of Killiecrankie.

Bottle appeared after the floods

Ruth Alexander, National Trust for Scotland ranger at Killiecrankie Visitor Centre, found the letter on Thursday.

She said: “The bottle was washed up on the path at the pass.

“It looks like it has been washed up by the flood water this week.

“It hasn’t travelled far at all – normally you hear stories about messages in bottles turning up on the other side of oceans but this one has come only around three miles.

“It must have got stuck somewhere but the flood waters this week seem to have dislodged it and sent it on its way.”

Ruth said that the note inside the clear plastic bottle was in a small plastic bag.

Perthshire message in a bottle
The message that was in the bottle. Image: Killiecrankie Visitor Centre

It reads: “Thrown into the River Tilt on 6/1/14 from Maple Lodge, River Tilt, Blair Atholl.

“Please phone us when you find it.”

Ruth said that there was a landline number included but when she tried to call the line went dead.

She said: “Sadly there is no name or any other identifying details included.

“I would just love to be able to contact who ever sent it and let them know that we now have it.”

Perthshire message in a bottle
The Pass of Killiecrankie.

Ruth said she was aware that Maple Lodge was a wooden holiday home at Blair Atholl and not someone’s permanent residence.

She said: “However, it seems that people would visit here regularly.

“Hopefully someone can help us get in touch with the person that tossed it into the river and solve the mystery for us.”

Conversation