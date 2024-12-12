Axed Auchterarder toilets to become banking hub despite community bid to block it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Axed Auchterarder toilets to become banking hub despite community bid to block it

Critics said the fast growing town deserves public toilets AND a banking hub.

By Morag Lindsay
The former public toilets just off Auchterarder High Street.
Banking hub bosses have won approval for the Auchterarder public toilets conversion. Image: DC Thomson.

Auchterarder’s mothballed public toilets will be converted into the town’s new banking hub.

Councillors approved a change of use application from Cash Access UK this week.

Auchterarder Community Council was among the objectors to the proposal.

Its spokeswoman Heather Edment addressed the committee on Wednesday.

She said Auchterarder locals wanted a banking hub – but not at the expense of their public toilets.

And she made a plea to retain the block in the hope a new operator could be identified.

Architect drawing of banking hub in converted square-shaped toilet block
How the Auchterarder toilets might look when they become a banking hub. Image: Space/Perth and Kinross Council.

“Should a change of use be granted, and all the internal fixtures and fittings removed… this would render the viability of any future community-led or charity-funded public toilets both uneconomical and improbable,” she said.

The planning committee was split 50-50 on the move, but the plan went through on the casting vote of the convener.

Banking hub plan follows loss of toilets and all Auchterarder bank branches

The toilet block, in the Crown Wynd car park, was declared surplus to requirements by Perth and Kinross Council in March 2023.

And council planners had recommended approval of the change of use application.

Auchterarder High Street, a pretty town with lots of shops and cars parked on either wide of the road
Auchterarder Community Council says the town should have a banking hub AND public toilets. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

They said two other properties on Auchterarder High Street were considered as potential locations for a banking hub.

But neither layout was considered suitable.

Cash Access UK opened the new Auchterarder banking hub in a temporary base at the Aytoun Hall at the end of November.

Group of people standing beside 'Banking Hub' sign in room at Aytoun Hall, Auchterarder
The Auchterarder banking hub has opened in a temporary base ahead of the conversion of the toilets. image: Supplied.

The town’s last high street bank branch closed in 2020.

Two Auchterarder premises – the Niblik pub and Cafe Kisa – are signed up to the Perth and Kinross “comfort scheme”.

This allows non-customers to use their toilets.

Conversation