Home News Perth & Kinross

Meet the team behind Auchterarder’s new banking hub

The service will be in the Aytoun Hall while plans for a permanent banking hub in the old Auchterarder public toilets are finalised

By Morag Lindsay
Councillor Steven Carr and John and Craig McNicoll in front of the counter at the Auchterarder banking hub.
Councillor Steven Carr, flanked by Auchterarder banking hub team John and Craig McNicoll. Image: DC Thomson.

A new banking hub has opened in Auchterarder’s Aytoun Hall.

It’s intended to be a temporary home for the service, while plans are drawn up a permanent banking hub in the town’s former public toilet block.

The temporary Auchterarder banking hub will be led by father and son team John and Craig McNicoll.

The pair also run the post office in Kippen, Stirling.

John says they are excited about getting to know their new community better.

“We’ve had the post office at Kippen for 30 years,” he said.

“And we already provide mobile banking outreach in Braco and Blackford. So this is just coming a bit further along the road.”

Group of people beside banking hub sign
John, left, and Craig, right, with some of the team who helped them set up the temporary banking hub in Auchterarder. Image: Supplied.

Craig worked for a bank before joining the family post office, so he’ll be familiar with a lot of customers’ needs.

“We’re all set and ready to go,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to getting to know people here.”

Auchterarder banking hub rota unveiled

The temporary Auchterarder banking hub is upstairs in the old chamber at the Aytoun Hall.

The entrance is via the Girnall House door.

And there’s a lift for disabled visitors.

Customers of all the major banks will be able to make cash transactions from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.

Sign with banking hub opening hours
Auchterarder banking hub is open for business. Image: DC Thomson.

Community bankers will also be there from some of the bigger banks on a rota basis so people can ask more complicated queries.

The rota is:

Monday: Virgin Money.

Tuesday: Royal Bank of Scotland.

Wednesday: Bank of Scotland.

Thursday: Santander.

Questions over permanent base

The service – Scotland’s 13th banking hub – is run by Cash Access UK.

Bosses have submitted a planning application to turn the former High Street public toilet block into a permanent banking hub.

The former public toilets just off Auchterarder High Street.
The former toilets just off Auchterarder High Street. Image: DC Thomson.

It follows a council decision to close the toilets in 2023.

But Auchterarder and district community council has objected to the bid.

It says the town cannot afford to lose its public toilets for good.

And it’s raised concerns that the current “comfort scheme”, which allows people to use the facilities in the Niblik pub and Aytoun, won’t be around forever.

Writing to Perth and Kinross Council, chairman Ally Kay says: “The Niblick is currently on the market as the tenant has reached the end of their lease and does not wish to renew due to lack of trade.

“Cafe Kisa are unhappy to allow non-customers to use their toilets at certain times.

Cafe Kisa exterior
Cafe Kisa is one of two Auchterarder premises which support the ‘comfort stop’ scheme. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Should Auchterarder lose these toilet partners, and the toilet block is converted into a banking hub, the growing town could become less attractive to passing visitors.”

Auchterarder Picture House previously put forward alternative plans to retain the toilets and use the premises as an art gallery as well.

Banking hub will help local businesses

Local councillor Steven Carr worked closely with Cash Access UK on the Auchterarder banking hub.

He says Auchterarder is in the unusual position of having very few empty units on the high street and the team explored and discounted every possible option before settling on the public toilets and now the Aytoun Hall.

And he said he hoped local businesses and older residents, in particular, would appreciate the return of banking services to Auchterarder after the last bank branch closed in 2020.

Councillor Steven Carr at door to Aytoun Hall
Councillor Steven Carr helped bring Auchterarder’s temporary banking hub to the Aytoun Hall. Image: DC Thomson.

“Many business owners have told me that they have been looking forward to the opening, and welcome the ability to once again conduct their banking locally without the need to take too much time off,” he said.

Diane Lockhart, owner of Number Fifty Seven hair salon, is one of the business people welcoming the move.

“A lot of people pay by card these days, but there are still a lot who use cash too,” she said.

“It will make a big difference to me, not having to go to Perth to deposit money.

“And a lot of people really appreciate having someone they can talk to face to face about their banking.”

