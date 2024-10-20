Cafe Kisa is one of my favourite brunch spots, but how are its evening meals?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cafe Kisa is one of my favourite brunch spots, but how are its evening meals?

Katy Gordon revisits one of her favourite brunch spots to find out if their evening menu is just as strong.

CR0050335 - Katy Gordon Story - Perthshire area - Restaurant review of the Cafe Kisa in Auchterarder - Picture shows dish: house pasta -- Cafe Kisa, High Street, Auchterarder - Friday 11th October 2024 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
CR0050335 - Katy Gordon Story - Perthshire area - Restaurant review of the Cafe Kisa in Auchterarder - Picture shows dish: house pasta -- Cafe Kisa, High Street, Auchterarder - Friday 11th October 2024 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Katy Gordon

I’ve been a customer at Cafe Kisa in Auchterarder for many years, but only ever for brunch or coffee. So I felt, given how much I love their daytime menu, that it was only right I try the food on their evening menu. And boy, am I happy I did!

When I told my family that I was heading there for my next review my brother, who is also a long-time patron, jumped at the chance to accompany me. So on a cool autumn evening we went up the street (literally) to catch up on life and enjoy some great food.

Cafe Kisa is a High Street fixture

Cafe Kisa in Auchterarder.

Set almost bang in the middle of the High Street in Auchterarder, it’s easy to find and as the town’s former Bank of Scotland building, it’s got great presence. There’s a patio area outside (which welcomes dogs) and plenty of space inside – including a great semi-private room for larger groups of diners.

The evening menu is available from Thursday to Sunday and walking into the restaurant for the first time “after dark” it seemed like a completely different space. The lights have been dimmed and as it was night-time the sun wasn’t shining through the large windows that dominate one side of the front of house.

We were warmly greeted and shown to our table by Kirsty, who owns Cafe Kisa with Sam (the chef), and given the lowdown on the night’s specials before perusing the menu, which is varied and offers something to suit everyone.

We decided to do mains and puddings, which upon reflection was definitely the right move because I couldn’t have managed three courses and I wouldn’t have wanted to miss the desserts.

The mouth-watering mains

The house pasta at Cafe Kisa in Auchterarder.

Give me a bit bowl of pasta on a cold and dark night and I’m a very happy girl, so for my main course I chose the house pasta (£15.90). It was packed full of chicken, prosciutto, sun-blushed tomatoes and mushrooms, along with a smoked paprika sauce. And just when you thought the bowl couldn’t hold any more, it was topped with rocket leaves dressed with shaved parmesan and a balsamic glaze.

The pasta was well cooked and the ingredients all worked well together, in particular having the dressed rocket was a great way to bring sweet, salty and peppery flavours into the dish without having to add them. It also gave a bit of crunch to the dish. For me, I’d have preferred a bit more of a paprika kick in the sauce but the dish wasn’t lacking without it.

The steak burger with Rob Roy (haggis and Drambuie) topping.

My brother went for the steak burger (£14.95), with the haggis and Drambuie topping, as well as some cheese (£3.80 for the extra toppings). The burger was stacked high and you could see the juices from the burger when it was given a squeeze. The Drambuie sauce was thick and rich and full of flavour, but not of alcohol, and there was plenty of it. The haggis added a bit of spice to the burger and cut the richness of the creamy sauce. The chips were fluffy on the inside and crunchy on the outside and not greasy.

We also shared a cone of onion rings (£3.50), which were golden and the batter was perfectly light and crunchy. But the best part for me (and I’m aware this may just be a big deal to me) is that rather than the onion rings being dumped into the wire cone willy nilly, they were place in with the largest at the top right down to the smallest at the narrow end of the cone. I loved that!

Onto the delicious desserts…

Bao bun with ice cream and sauce.

For dessert, my brother pounced on the sweet bao bun with ice cream and chocolate sauce (£7.95) from the specials menu. I’ve never heard of a sweet bao before, so I was intrigued to see it. The bao was light and fluffy with a crispy shell and paired well with the ice cream, although my brother switched the caramel for vanilla ice cream, and the bun was flavoured with cinnamon which countered the sweetness. It was also a good size – not too big, not too small – and look fabulous on the plate.

Warm chocolate fudge cake with ice cream.

Meanwhile I went for a classic – warm chocolate fudge cake with ice cream. What I loved about it was that it was the perfect temperature and the ice cream was a good quality vanilla so it wasn’t overly sweet and cut the richness of the moist chocolate cake well. The crumbled biscuit beneath the ice cream gave the whole thing a bit of crunch. And who doesn’t enjoy a puddle of melted chocolate to enjoy as a way to finish a great meal?

The verdict

Cafe Kisa.

The attention to detail – in the food, service and surroundings – are what elevates Cafe Kisa. And the fact that they can do what they do during the day and then have a totally different menu at night with equally as good dishes and service proves that the team knows what they are doing and loves doing it.

And now I know how great their evening menu is, I’ll probably be there even more than before!

Information

Address: 127-129 High Street, Auchterarder, PH3 1AA

Tel: 01764 663340

Website: www.kisas.co.uk/cafe-kisa/

Price: £60.35 for two courses each, plus two soft drinks

Scores:

Food 4.5/5

Service 5/5

Surroundings 4.5/5

 

