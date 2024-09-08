I visited new restaurant Newport Inn and had the best roast potatoes of my life (sorry mum)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

I visited new restaurant Newport Inn and had the best roast potatoes of my life (sorry mum)

After being surprised to hear mixed reviews of the Newport Inn, food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner was keen to find out for herself if the eatery is up to scratch.

The food we tried on our review at the Newport Inn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The food we tried on our review at the Newport Inn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Newport Inn is the latest project from Dundee chef Gillian Veal, situated on the riverside at Newport-on-Tay.

It was big news in Courier Country when Gillian revealed she was taking over the venue previously known as the Newport Restaurant.

I met with Gillian at the eatery to discuss her plans, and her excitement for the new restaurant was contagious.

The Newport Inn.
The Newport Inn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Now that it’s up and running, I arranged to visit one weeknight, keen to try out the “casual dining” experience she described to me back in May.

I have anecdotally heard that the restaurant has been a hit or miss since opening – for both food and service.

So I planned to find out for myself how the new Fife eatery is faring.

First impressions of the Newport Inn

The staff are friendly and attentive from the moment I enter the venue.

On a weeknight evening in August, the venue is quiet to begin with, but admittedly we are eating early.

I’m seated downstairs beside the window, with a view out over the water. The exposed wood, fairy lights and cushions create a relaxed, cosy atmosphere.

The view is slightly dampened by (what I think is) a cherry picker. But I still find myself jealous of the people sat outside on the terrace, brave enough to face a chilly breeze.

My friend, Cara, is a little late – thanks to a backlog of traffic at the Forgan roundabout – but she shows up soon enough.

The interior of the Newport Inn is cosy and snug. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

We eye our menus, each item more appealing than the next.

While the options are somewhat limited, there is enough variety for a relaxed dinner out, and there are some complex elements to the dishes.

Although the atmosphere is casual, the food on offer is far from pub grub.

Newport, with its exceptionally-stocked deli, quaint, pretty houses and coastal feel, deserves a spot like this.

‘The best roast potatoes I’ve ever had’

We go for a range of the small plates or light bites. Once these arrive it is clear we have underestimated the portions and overestimated our appetites.

One of the first dishes to arrive is the roast potatoes with a rouille aioli (£4.50).

The pile of potato chunks come with a muted orange drizzle, and are topped with chopped herbs.

Combined with the dish’s salt and pepper dusting, my first forkful creates the perfect salty and garlic-y bite.

Roasted new potatoes from The Newport Inn.
Roasted new potatoes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

These really are the best roast potatoes I’ve ever had. Second best if my mum is reading this.

I was expecting a dish akin to patatas bravas, but this was even better.

The soft, fluffy potato flesh, and their crispy, burst at the seams skin, blew me away.

The sizeable portion of Prosciutto and fennel on sourdough (£7.50) would have been filling enough on its own. Even when cut in half, the open sandwich-style dish is huge.

The “light bite” consisted of a generous and thick slice of crusty sourdough, topped with plenty of salty prosciutto.

Prosciutto and fennel on toasted sourdough, one of the Newport Inn’s “light bites”. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There’s sun-dried tomato too, another salty but tasty addition to the dish. This is a fun but messy eat, perhaps not ideal if you’re on a first date.

We also went for some greens, trying the green salad with house dressing and parmesan (£4.75).

This didn’t look like much. Long leaves of fresh romaine lettuce layered rather haphazardly on the plate.

But colour me impressed.

Green salad with that delicious house dressing, topped with parmesan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The lettuce is crisp, coated with a delicious sweet dressing which combines olive oil, garlic and lemon juice.

Gillian, please start selling this by the jar!

A generous grating of parmesan over the top adds some sharpness to the plate, and balances out the sweetness of the salad dressing.

We both could have licked the plate and would have, had we not two pizzas on their way.

What did we think of the pizza on our review of Newport Inn?

The food all arrived at around the same time, which allowed us to pick at each of the colourful dishes simultaneously, and enjoy them alongside our mains.

Cara went for the Tuscan Vibe pizza (£16).

The pizza had a tomato sauce base, a creamy Fior di latte (cow’s milk mozzarella), slow roasted onions, fennel sausage and thyme.

The Tuscan Vibe pizza. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The flavour of fennel was strong, but not overpowering.

The pizza crust is well-browned and chewy – just how we like it – served on a big wooden board, which takes up half of the table.

Cara would have liked more sausage on her pizza, but other than that we had no complaints.

I fell in love with my Spicy and Sweet pizza (£15.50).

There’s the same tomato base and Fior di latte, but this pizza has (unsurprisingly) more of a kick.

The spicy and sweet pizza at the Newport Inn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I am ridiculously into hot honey, which adds a kick and a sweetness to the pizza. The spreadable Italian sausage, nduja, is plenty spicy and smoky, a perfect combination.

There is just the right amount of it too.

Chunks of peppercorns are snagged in the delicious melted cheese, ensuring that no bite could be considered bland.

Again, a lovely, chewy pizza dough crust.

Verdict:

The food on our visit to the Newport Inn was perfect.

I can see Gillian’s handiwork in the loving treatment of the veg, and the pizzas reflected an attention to detail I rarely see in the common menu item.

The staff were friendly and made no mistakes with our orders, nor had the kitchen ran out of any dishes, which I often experience these days when dining out.

The bar area at the Newport Inn.
The bar area at the Newport Inn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Gillian had envisioned a place where the community could gather, and enjoy “casual dining”.

This, she has certainly achieved, as the other diners are as relaxed and comfortable as we are, chatting away and enjoying the tasty food.

I hope to visit the Newport Inn again, to try out the other light bites and pizzas. Though I’ll probably need a doggie bag for leftovers (again).

Information:

Address: 1 High St, Newport-on-Tay DD6 8AB

Tel: 01382 541 545

W: https://www.instagram.com/newport_inn/

Disabled access: Downstairs and in the bar.

Dog-friendly: In the bar and on the terraces.

Price: £52.25 for three small plates, two pizzas and two soft drinks.

Scores:

Food: 5/5
Service: 4.5/5
Surroundings: 3/5

Read our latest restaurant reviews online here, or every Saturday in the food and drink magazine, The Menu.

More from Food & Drink

Abi Amor started working as a manager at The Cheesy Toast Shack when she was just 17.
How 20-year-old Abi conquered her fear of cheese to manage St Andrews toastie shack
Bea and Chris Mischka run Harbour Burger, a food truck at Kingsbarns beach. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
German couple dish up hearty scran at Kingsbarns beach food truck
There are lots of affordable places for lunch in St Andrews, including Sweetpea at the Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
5 places to enjoy lunch for under £10 in St Andrews
7
To go with story by Katy Gordon. Restaurant review of Cromlix House Hotel Picture shows; Food at Cromlix Hotel. Cromlix Hotel, Kinbuck. Katy Gordon/DCT Media Date; 26/08/2024
Were we served an ace for lunch at Andy Murray’s Cromlix hotel?
Braw Tea cafe director Jackie McKenzie and food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner.
Braw Tea cafe director joins for review of 'Dundee institution'
A selection of the The food on offer at lunchtime at Marks and Spencer, Dundee
M&S Dundee cafe: Was the old menu better?
15
Here are some places in Perth where you can get an affordable lunch, including The Bulldog Frog. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
5 places in Perth to get lunch for under £10
Haggis bon bons at UHI Perth's Treetops Restaurant. Image: Isla Glen/DCT
How was my £12 three-course meal - made by students - at UHI Perth?
The iconic fudge doughnut ice cream sandwich from Fisher and Donaldson has returned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The return of doughnut ice cream sandwich from St Andrews institution
Broughty Ferry-based scientist Glynis Mattheisen (left) and friend Ally Turner raise a bottle after hiking for three days to reach Scotland's remotest pub. Image: BBC
Broughty Ferry woman hikes to Scotland’s remotest pub - and ends up on TV
2

Conversation