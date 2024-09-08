Glamis Castle fright-fest returns with child-friendly ghosts this Halloween

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glamis Castle fright-fest returns with child-friendly ghosts this Halloween

Ghosts of Glamis is returning next month after a sell-out success in 2023 at the 650-year-old Angus landmark.

By Graham Brown
One of the scary figures adults visiting Glamis might meet. Image: Glamis Castle
One of the scary figures adults visiting Glamis might meet. Image: Glamis Castle

One of Scotland’s most haunted castles is bringing out its child-friendly ghosts this Halloween.

This year, the spine-chilling Ghosts of Glamis event returns to the Angus landmark.

The castle is aiming to build on the success of the sold-out event in 2023.

Glamis Castle ghost tours.
The landmark will be at its most spooky this Halloween. Image: Glamis Castle

And this year’s edition promises to be bigger and better than ever by offering experiences to suit all ages.

The fright-fest takes place from October 25 to 31 at the historic five-star attraction.

Castle general manager Steve Cumming says brave visitors should prepare for jumps, scares and lots of fun on the castle tour.

It will include tales of famous Glamis ghosts like the Grey Lady.

Ghost tours at Glamis Castle.
Adult visitors can expect shocks and scares. Image: Glamis Castle

And visitors will be taken up the castle’s spiral staircase.

They will get glimpses of areas and stories that have never featured in previous ghost tours.

New for 2024, child-friendly storytelling sessions aimed at under-14s will also be held.

Those are being held on the weekend of October 26/27.

“Perfect for younger audiences, these 30-minute sessions offer a gentler ghost tour of the castle, filled with enchanting tales of the castle’s mysterious past, rather than jumps and scares,” said Steven.

Glamis Castle ghosts at Halloween.
One of the scary characters guests might meet on the spiral staircase. Image: Glamis Castle

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Ghosts of Glamis with an extended offering this year.”

Ticket prices are £20 per adult (14+) for the adults-only evening tours.

Storytelling sessions are £5.00 per child (5-13 years) and £10 per adult.

Tickets are available at glamis-castle.co.uk

