Glamis Castle fright-fest returns with child-friendly ghosts this Halloween

One of Scotland’s most haunted castles is bringing out its child-friendly ghosts this Halloween.

This year, the spine-chilling Ghosts of Glamis event returns to the Angus landmark.

The castle is aiming to build on the success of the sold-out event in 2023.

And this year’s edition promises to be bigger and better than ever by offering experiences to suit all ages.

The fright-fest takes place from October 25 to 31 at the historic five-star attraction.

Castle general manager Steve Cumming says brave visitors should prepare for jumps, scares and lots of fun on the castle tour.

It will include tales of famous Glamis ghosts like the Grey Lady.

And visitors will be taken up the castle’s spiral staircase.

They will get glimpses of areas and stories that have never featured in previous ghost tours.

New for 2024, child-friendly storytelling sessions aimed at under-14s will also be held.

Those are being held on the weekend of October 26/27.

“Perfect for younger audiences, these 30-minute sessions offer a gentler ghost tour of the castle, filled with enchanting tales of the castle’s mysterious past, rather than jumps and scares,” said Steven.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Ghosts of Glamis with an extended offering this year.”

Ticket prices are £20 per adult (14+) for the adults-only evening tours.

Storytelling sessions are £5.00 per child (5-13 years) and £10 per adult.

Tickets are available at glamis-castle.co.uk