Dundee cafe owner to reopen Newport restaurant as ‘casual dining’ venue

Gillian Veal, who has ran The Parlour cafe in Dundee for 20 years, will be taking over the restaurant in Newport.

In three weeks, Gillian Deal of The Parlour cafe will be opening a new eatery at the premises formerly known as The Newport. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Newport is going to open in three weeks as a new “casual dining” restaurant.

In March, foodies in Fife and beyond were saddened by the news that MasterChef Professionals winner Jamie Scott planned to close The Newport.

The last day of trading for the restaurant Jamie ran with his wife, Kelly, was April 7.

Rising costs were behind the closure according to a Facebook post, the same reason given for the closure of Loco Rita’s and Andreou’s Bistro in Dundee.

The Newport premises is now going to be taken over by self-taught chef Gillian Veal, who runs The Parlour cafe in Dundee’s West Port.

While Gillian does not yet have a name in mind, she is looking to open in around three weeks.

She says she is feeling “completely terrified” about opening the new eatery.

“It’s a respectful fear,” says Gillian.

“Obviously The Newport was very well-respected and I’m certainly not trying to fill their shoes.

“I wish them all the best with their venture in the Ferry [Sandbanks Brasserie].”

Gillian Veal at the Newport restaurant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She adds: “I’m a mum of two girls and I’m 50, and I’m just really conscious that this has to work for everyone. But I’m not going to kill myself in the process or not be there for my children.

“The last few years have been so physically, mentally and financially draining on anyone in hospitality I would say.

“And my utmost best wishes goes to anyone in this industry for carrying on and continuing to offer employment.”

What will the food be like at the new Newport restaurant?

With the closure of Boat Brae in February also this year, there is a demand for additional places for dinner in the area, says Gillian.

Her new eatery, formerly The Newport on Newport’s High Street, will be serving up “casual dining”.

“There’ll be something if you’re just wanting a nibble,” says Gillian.

“And there will be sharing dishes that we’re known for.

Gillian Veal of The Parlour cafe in Dundee is taking over the running of the restaurant formerly known as The Newport. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Everyone knows I’m big on my vegetables, but there will also be meat and fish involved from local producers.

“Everything will be cooked on site – a lot of it cooked on wood.”

Gillian also plans to use the upstairs seating area as a small event space for family parties, birthdays and small weddings.

“I’d like people to make some memories here,” she says.

“That’s the key thing. To be sitting there, getting the right cheese, with the right wine, and the right view and some good chat.

“And that’s it, snap, a memory in your mind that you’re not going to forget.”

New Newport restaurant will be ‘home from home’ for locals and foodies

With a focus on affordable, casual dining, Gillian hopes to create a hub in the community that will become a “home from home”.

“I think this view belongs to everyone. And I genuinely mean that,” she says.

“It’s a really nice heart of the village. I can almost visualise on a nice evening, people just gathering, whether they’re having something to eat or not.

“I can imagine the community gathering. And I want it to be somewhere that they feel a bit of ownership over, and they’re proud of – hopefully!” She laughs.

The new restaurant will also be “dog-friendly, family-friendly and relaxed”.

The Newport restaurant will be opening in three weeks under Dundee chef Gillian Veal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Parlour cafe, which Gillian runs in Dundee’s West Port, will be continuing on.

She says: “That’s been going 20 years, and we’ve got great team there who keep things going.”

Gillian, who has been involved in Cambo Gardens café since 2019, will be stepping back from the day to day running of the eatery.

However, she will still be providing the cafe with the same great food.

Gillian’s new restaurant in Newport will be open late afternoons to early evenings Wednesday-Sunday in three weeks’ time.

