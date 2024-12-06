Aberfeldy’s new café Fika brings a taste of Swedish culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberfeldy’s new café Fika brings a taste of Swedish culture

A Scandinavian twist on Scottish classics - from Swedish meatball sandwiches to apple and cinnamon scones, Fika offers something new and delicious to Perthshire.

Elizabeth and Jamie Grant stand outside their revamped cafe Fika in Aberfeldy. They wear blue aprons and stand next to a blackboard sign for their new cafe.
Elizabeth and Jamie Grant outside their new café Fika in Aberfeldy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Elizabeth and Jamie Grant have transformed the former Habitat Café in Aberfeldy into Fika, a café inspired by Swedish traditions.

Located in the heart of the picturesque Perthshire town, the revamped café combines Scandinavian flair with local charm, offering a unique twist on classic Scottish café culture.

The Grants took over the well-known Habitat Café in September.

And after running it in its original form for six weeks to familiarise themselves, they recently closed for a week to rebrand and redecorate.

A smoked salmon open sandwich at Fika café.
Kallrökt lax (smoked salmon) on a Swedish style open sandwich at Fika in Aberfeldy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The revamped café now reflects their vision, with a fresh interior, new signage, and a menu influenced by Swedish culinary traditions.

Elizabeth explains the inspiration behind the name: “Fika is a Swedish concept. It means having a coffee break each day.

“Everyone stops to have a fika twice a day—morning coffee with a small open sandwich, and afternoon coffee with a really small cake.”

A taste of Sweden

Fika’s menu incorporates classic Swedish flavours alongside familiar Scottish café staples.

Popular items include Swedish cinnamon buns, chocolate balls made with oatmeal and cacao, and open sandwiches such as meatballs with beetroot salad or smoked salmon.

A toasted mozzarella and tomato sandwich at Fika, Aberfeldy.
A toasted mozzarella and tomato sandwich at Fika, Aberfeldy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’ve had a lot of really good feedback on our open sandwiches,” says Elizabeth.

“People really want to try it.”

Elizabeth also puts a Scandinavian twist on her classic baking, such as making apple and cinnamon scones. She is becoming known for her fabulous scones, with rotating specialty flavours such as bakewell.

Returning to Scotland

Elizabeth and Jamie lived in Sweden for 15 years, working for IKEA in product development, before deciding to return to Scotland with their children.

“Sweden was a great place to bring up a family,” says Elizabeth.

A cosy corner in Fika with red leather seats and coffee tables.
Elizabeth and Jamie Grant would like Fika to become a hub for the local community. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“But we wanted our children to grow up closer to our family.”

Originally from Ayrshire and Renfrewshire, the couple fell in love with Aberfeldy when they began searching for a café to buy.

Customers sitting at the tables in Fika enjoying food and drinks.
Customers enjoying the newly revamped café. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s a great wee town with everything on your doorstep, as well as a lovely community feel,” says Elizabeth.

Building a community hub in Fika

Elizabeth hopes the café will become a gathering place for locals.

“I would really like it to be a hub for the community, where locals can come and chat over a cup of coffee,” she says.

The former Habitat premises in Aberfeldy has been revamped, now renamed Fika.
The former Habitat premises in Aberfeldy has been revamped, now renamed Fika. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

During Aberfeldy’s recent Christmas festivities, the café embraced the season by offering Swedish glögg (mulled wine) as locals enjoyed the market, parade, and Christmas lights switch-on just outside the café.

A love for café culture

The couple’s history with cafés goes back to when they were teenagers and they both worked in local coffee shops.

Over the years, they refined their vision of the café they hoped to one day open.

Jamie, a skilled barista who once competed in a big barista competition, is most interested in the coffee side of things, while Elizabeth loves the baking.

Elizabeth's empire biscuits with white icing and bright red cherries on top.
Elizabeth’s empire biscuits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Their children, Hannah (10) and Ewan (7), are thoroughly enjoying the new venture and like visiting the café after school.

Fika is currently open Friday to Tuesday but has plans to extend these hours in the future.

They are also dog-friendly, offering gluten-free options for soups, sandwiches, and cakes.

Address: 1 The Square, Aberfeldy, Perthshire, PH15 2DD

