Step aside, Santa! The Grinch steals Christmas afternoon tea at Dundee’s Verdant Works

When it comes to festive outings, meeting Santa Claus might top many wish lists.

But at Dundee’s Verdant Works, a new holiday icon has claimed the spotlight: the Grinch.

Last weekend, my family and I – including my three-year-old daughter Lily, husband Kieran, and my mum Sheila – ventured to this historical mill for an afternoon tea with a twist.

We’ve always loved an afternoon tea, and one that provides entertainment for the kids while we enjoy the food seemed a no-brainer!

And the Mischief in the Mill Grinch Experience delivered in spades.

A unique venue with festive flair

The Verdant Works, a restored jute mill turned museum, set the scene for this unconventional celebration.

The main hall, a vast, airy space, retains the charm of its industrial past.

Though a touch chilly at first, the warmth of the occasion soon enveloped us as steaming cups of coffee, hot chocolate, tasty food, and lively chatter filled the room.

On arrival, we found our seats marked by perhaps the most unconventional placeholders imaginable: onions.

A nod to the Grinch’s infamous fondness for all things smelly, these quirky touches hinted at the playful atmosphere to come.

An unforgettable entrance

No sooner had we settled in than the star of the show made a dramatic appearance.

Decked out in vibrant green fur and a signature scowl, the Grinch began creeping among the tables.

For a three-year-old like Lily, his sudden arrival was a bit of a shock.

Initially wide-eyed with fear, she clung to me as he teased her, proclaiming, “You should be scared!”

But in a heart-warming twist, Lily decided to rise to the challenge.

What began as fright quickly turned into giddy excitement, and soon she was laughing, chasing, and challenging the Grinch.

This transformation set the tone for the rest of the event, with Lily leading the charge in making the Grinch her new best friend.

Or perhaps her mischievous nemesis.

Afternoon tea with a Grinchy twist

The food, catered by Strathearn Food Company, was as delicious as it was eye-catching and fun.

Grinch-green scones paired with jam and butter, bite-sized sandwiches, and an array of themed cakes that suited all ages.

Highlights included a fruity nut roast encased in flaky pastry for the vegetarians, and sausage rolls that were snapped up in no time.

There were meat and veggie quiches too – the cases can often be a bit hard but these were perfect.

The menu featured playful touches like green juice that bubbled ominously with dry ice, adding a spooky yet festive flair.

The cakes were either green or had green decorations, and although it looked like party food it was really good quality and very moreish.

Despite the delicious spread, persuading Lily to focus on her plate was a challenge.

Her eyes were fixed on the Grinch, who would periodically slip out of sight, only to reappear to squeals of delight.

As the children joined the fun, the adults were left to sip hot chocolate topped with cream and marshmallows and enjoy the spectacle.

Mischief and merriment

As the event unfolded, the Grinch proved to be a tireless entertainer.

Whether he was playfully dodging the kids’ attempts to “catch” him or hamming it up for family photos by the Christmas tree, his antics brought joy to everyone in the room.

Lily, emboldened by the Grinch’s games, took great pleasure in commanding him to “get Daddy!” and delivering onions to her newfound friend.

What stood out was the relaxed, child-friendly atmosphere.

The spacious hall allowed kids to run freely without fear of reprimand, and the staff were attentive and accommodating.

A simple, spirited day out

While the event’s concept might seem simple – good food, a lively character, and a welcoming space – it was executed to perfection.

The Verdant Works, with its historic charm, provided a stunning backdrop, while the catering ensured everyone left with full stomachs and happy hearts.

And, of course, the Grinch was the linchpin, bringing his chaotic charm to life in a way that was both hilarious and heart-warming.

Lily was reluctant to leave, but the car ride home was filled with her animated retelling of every Grinchy moment.

Admittedly, I had to supplement her lunch with a few snacks on the way – she’d been far too busy plotting with the Grinch to finish her meal.

However, even that had a silver lining; when I explained this to the café staff, they kindly provided extra food to take with us.

Afternoon tea with the Grinch at Verdant Works is not your typical Christmas outing, and that’s precisely its charm.

For families seeking an alternative to Santa’s grotto, this event offers a fresh and delightfully mischievous way to celebrate the season.

And Mischief at the Mill is being held throughout December.

For us, it was a perfect day out – combining laughter, a space space for Lily to play, delicious food, and just the right amount of chaos.

Information

When: 7th – 22nd December

Price: £25 per visitor, includes afternoon tea, performance and a photo with the Grinch

Where: West Henderson’s Wynd, Dundee, DD1 5BT