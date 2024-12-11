Dundee dentistry expert’s top 7 tips to keep children’s teeth healthy this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee dentistry expert’s top 7 tips to keep children’s teeth healthy this Christmas

Catherine McCann is a clinical lecturer in paediatric dentistry at Dundee University.

Catherine McCann, clinical lecturer in paediatric dentistry at Dundee University shares her top tips to keep children's teeth in tip top condition this Christmas.
Catherine McCann, clinical lecturer in paediatric dentistry at Dundee University shares her top tips to keep children's teeth in tip top condition this Christmas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Christmas is upon us with the promise of gluttonous amounts of chocolate and sweet treats that are as much a part of the season as carols and novelty socks.

But while many of us will overindulge this festive season, experts warn the damage it can do to our oral health can have significant long-term consequences.

This is particularly true for children where a combination of a high-sugar diet and ineffective cleaning can lead to a smile that would leave the Grinch dismayed.

But what can Dundee parents do to keep their youngsters’ teeth clean and healthy as little ones tuck into chocolates, sweets and other festive treats?

Catherine McCann, clinical lecturer in paediatric dentistry at Dundee University, has been a paediatric dentist since 2016.

Here the mum-of-one shares her top seven tips to help parents keep their children’s teeth in good condition over Christmas.

Dundee dentistry expert Catherine shares her advice for keeping children's teeth healthy over Christmas
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The importance of routine

Catherine’s first tip is to maintain a bedtime teeth brushing routine.

She explains: “Christmas can be a busy time for a family.

“However, when it comes to keeping your teeth healthy, routine is crucial and this is particularly true for children.

“Brushing a baby or toddler’s teeth can be challenging at the best of times.

“But try to keep some normality at bedtime so that this crucial step isn’t overlooked.”

For younger children she recommends the ‘baby burrito’ method.

“This is where a little one is wrapped up snuggly in a towel, after their bath, to allow their teeth to be brushed.

“Not only does the towel help your child feel safe and warm, but it also gives the parent an element of control when things start to get wriggly!”

‘Never ignore emerging teeth’

As soon as parents see a tooth break through their baby’s gums, Catherine says they should make sure they brush it with fluoride toothpaste.

“Even though it may be hard to distinguish an emerging tooth from the gum, any exposed part is just as vulnerable to bacteria as a tooth that is fully established.

“So it should be treated in exactly the same way,” she says.

“Keep an eye out for new teeth breaking through at the back of the mouth.

“And make sure to get the brush at the right angle to clean these new additions!”

Gums are the foundations of good teeth

Catherine’s third tip is to ensure children clean their gums as well as their teeth.

Catherine shows fourth year student Velina Nedelcheva how to load up a children’s toothbrush with toothpaste. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Cleaning our gums is as integral to our oral health as brushing our teeth,” she explains.

“Given that children don’t always make brushing their teeth particularly easy, parents can sometimes overlook the need to make sure their young ones’ gums are cleaned.

“But it is important they are given the same attention as the teeth.”

Preparation is key to brushing children’s teeth

Preparation is everything when it comes to brushing children’s teeth.

Catherine says: “As adults we think nothing of popping a blob of toothpaste on our brushes and cracking on.

“But with children this is not quite so simple.

Catherine shares the best way to apply toothpaste to the brush. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“After applying toothpaste to the brush, squeeze it down into the bristles.

“Doing this means that the paste is evenly distributed throughout the mouth when brushing.

“This also prevents the toothpaste from being sucked off and swallowed by your child when brushing.”

Spit don’t rinse!

Catherine’s fifth tip is to make sure children’s don’t rinse their mouth with water after brushing.

“There is no need to rinse your mouth with water after brushing,” she says.

“Doing so removes the fluoride that you have just put in your mouth to protect your teeth.

“Avoid letting your child rinse or drink immediately after brushing.

“They can just spit out the toothpaste foam and leave the fluoride to do its job!”

Safest food and drink for children’s teeth

As well as good toothbrushing, Catherine says it is also important to be careful with the food and drinks parents give to children.

Food and drink choices are important when it comes to children's teeth.
The Dundee dentistry expert says food and drink choices are important when it comes to children’s teeth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She says the safest drinks for teeth are plain dairy milk and plain water.

While safer snacks for teeth include breadsticks, oatcakes, cheese, fresh fruit, carrots and peppers.

“Be careful with foods containing hidden sugars, such as some breakfast cereals, yoghurts and tomato ketchup.

“Minimise grazing, keeping to dedicated meal and snacks times – this gives teeth a chance to recover in between!”

Brushing teeth morning and night

For her last tip, Catherine says it is important children in Dundee brush their teeth in the morning and at night.

“Brushing their mouth for two minutes before bedtime is one of the most important things you can do for your child’s teeth.

“That is in addition to two minutes brushing in the morning.

“Cleaning our teeth and removing bacteria is integral to long-lasting, good oral health.”

She adds: “The habits we instil in our children at an early age set them on the best path – hopefully leading to a lifetime of healthy teeth.”

Watch out for the red flags of financial harm and potential scams during the holidays.
Cheryl Simpson and her two daughters have been unable to register with an NHS dentist in Fife.
Mhairi Cormack, an outreach worker with Clued Up in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Image shows: Kym and James Shields with Bru Dog, a model of a Scottie Dog with Iron Bru logos and a fabric traffic cone hat. The couple are standing near the Old Course in St Andrews with the town in the background.
Angus Carnie opens up about starting life again after brain tumour surgery.
Teenager Scarlett, who has beaten cancer twice, with her mum Leila who live in Broughty Ferry.
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, NHS Fife
Ninewells Hospital.
Marc Anderson from Fife had a kidney transplant five years ago.
Health and wellbeing writer Debbie Clarke tried out a new festive foodie treatment at Broughty Ferry wellness salon Evermore.
Conversation