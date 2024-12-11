Dundee dentistry expert’s top 7 tips to keep children’s teeth healthy this Christmas

Christmas is upon us with the promise of gluttonous amounts of chocolate and sweet treats that are as much a part of the season as carols and novelty socks.

But while many of us will overindulge this festive season, experts warn the damage it can do to our oral health can have significant long-term consequences.

This is particularly true for children where a combination of a high-sugar diet and ineffective cleaning can lead to a smile that would leave the Grinch dismayed.

But what can Dundee parents do to keep their youngsters’ teeth clean and healthy as little ones tuck into chocolates, sweets and other festive treats?

Catherine McCann, clinical lecturer in paediatric dentistry at Dundee University, has been a paediatric dentist since 2016.

Here the mum-of-one shares her top seven tips to help parents keep their children’s teeth in good condition over Christmas.

The importance of routine

Catherine’s first tip is to maintain a bedtime teeth brushing routine.

She explains: “Christmas can be a busy time for a family.

“However, when it comes to keeping your teeth healthy, routine is crucial and this is particularly true for children.

“Brushing a baby or toddler’s teeth can be challenging at the best of times.

“But try to keep some normality at bedtime so that this crucial step isn’t overlooked.”

For younger children she recommends the ‘baby burrito’ method.

“This is where a little one is wrapped up snuggly in a towel, after their bath, to allow their teeth to be brushed.

“Not only does the towel help your child feel safe and warm, but it also gives the parent an element of control when things start to get wriggly!”

‘Never ignore emerging teeth’

As soon as parents see a tooth break through their baby’s gums, Catherine says they should make sure they brush it with fluoride toothpaste.

“Even though it may be hard to distinguish an emerging tooth from the gum, any exposed part is just as vulnerable to bacteria as a tooth that is fully established.

“So it should be treated in exactly the same way,” she says.

“Keep an eye out for new teeth breaking through at the back of the mouth.

“And make sure to get the brush at the right angle to clean these new additions!”

Gums are the foundations of good teeth

Catherine’s third tip is to ensure children clean their gums as well as their teeth.

“Cleaning our gums is as integral to our oral health as brushing our teeth,” she explains.

“Given that children don’t always make brushing their teeth particularly easy, parents can sometimes overlook the need to make sure their young ones’ gums are cleaned.

“But it is important they are given the same attention as the teeth.”

Preparation is key to brushing children’s teeth

Preparation is everything when it comes to brushing children’s teeth.

Catherine says: “As adults we think nothing of popping a blob of toothpaste on our brushes and cracking on.

“But with children this is not quite so simple.

“After applying toothpaste to the brush, squeeze it down into the bristles.

“Doing this means that the paste is evenly distributed throughout the mouth when brushing.

“This also prevents the toothpaste from being sucked off and swallowed by your child when brushing.”

Spit don’t rinse!

Catherine’s fifth tip is to make sure children’s don’t rinse their mouth with water after brushing.

“There is no need to rinse your mouth with water after brushing,” she says.

“Doing so removes the fluoride that you have just put in your mouth to protect your teeth.

“Avoid letting your child rinse or drink immediately after brushing.

“They can just spit out the toothpaste foam and leave the fluoride to do its job!”

Safest food and drink for children’s teeth

As well as good toothbrushing, Catherine says it is also important to be careful with the food and drinks parents give to children.

She says the safest drinks for teeth are plain dairy milk and plain water.

While safer snacks for teeth include breadsticks, oatcakes, cheese, fresh fruit, carrots and peppers.

“Be careful with foods containing hidden sugars, such as some breakfast cereals, yoghurts and tomato ketchup.

“Minimise grazing, keeping to dedicated meal and snacks times – this gives teeth a chance to recover in between!”

Brushing teeth morning and night

For her last tip, Catherine says it is important children in Dundee brush their teeth in the morning and at night.

“Brushing their mouth for two minutes before bedtime is one of the most important things you can do for your child’s teeth.

“That is in addition to two minutes brushing in the morning.

“Cleaning our teeth and removing bacteria is integral to long-lasting, good oral health.”

She adds: “The habits we instil in our children at an early age set them on the best path – hopefully leading to a lifetime of healthy teeth.”