Why Newburgh can’t get enough of Strathearn Food Company’s fish and chips van

Steven and Danielle McPhee’s journey with Strathearn Food Company began in a memorable way, with their very first fish and chips van service in Blackford, Perthshire.

“We arrived an hour early, set up the van, and opened the hatch to an almighty cheer from a crowd of about 50 people already waiting!” Steven recalls with a laugh.

“Honestly, if I could have driven away from the back of that van, I would have. We only had two fryers back then, and we learned that night it wasn’t enough.”

The couple got frying, and the crowd was understanding, happy to wait for fresh, quality food – a reassuring show of support that gave the couple the confidence to keep going.

“It was a bit fun for them as well, and they were just so nice and let us just take our time,” said Steven.

Fish and chips at the distillery

Curious to experience it for myself, I joined Steven and Danielle at one of their regular stops at Lindores Abbey Distillery in Newburgh.

I had the chance to try their food once before as they provided the late-evening snack at my wedding in 2022, however, I was having far too good a time dancing and I missed them.

Not wanting to miss out a second time, I put in a pre-order for 4.30pm via Facebook Messenger and headed down the road.

After I collected my fish supper, my friend and former colleague Gee McKenzie-Smith, whose family owns the distillery, joined me for a cosy bite in a quiet spot within the beautiful distillery.

How did they get started?

That enthusiastic response at Blackford was a foundation which allowed the Strathearn Food Company to grow from village runs into a business that now caters for weddings and corporate events.

“I pitched the idea to Danielle and my dad, and they thought I was nuts,” Steven admits.

“But I figured, if I lived in Blackford and a fish and chip van came once a month, I’d be there. I just needed 50 or 60 others who felt the same.”

With that vision, he took out a car loan and bought a van, which eventually grew into a thriving business.

Family thought he was mad

For Steven, a professional chef with fine dining experience, the shift from offshore work to a fish and chip van offered a chance to stay closer to home while still using his skills.

“I didn’t deal well with working offshore, and I wanted to be home,” he says.

The idea for a fish and chips van was a way to use his skills while staying at home.

“I don’t know where the idea came from,” he admits.

“But I told Danielle I wanted to buy a fish and chip van.”

The couple soon found a rhythm.

Village runs are bread and butter

“We started off just doing village runs like this. So, at our peak, when we had time, we did eight villages in the three-week period I was home from offshore,” says Steven.

Initially, the van was a local hit, with regulars eagerly lining up for hand-battered haddock, black and white pudding, and even gluten-free suppers. Then their appeal expanded.

“We went from village runs to people asking if we could do weddings, or their daughter’s christening, even funerals,” Steven says.

Their professionalism and attention to quality have made Strathearn Food Company a trusted presence at special events.

Chippy for your wedding meal?

With their clean, smart van, matching uniforms, and commitment to cooking everything fresh, they’ve smashed the stereotype of the greasy fish and chip van, offering an elevated, on-the-go dining experience instead.

“We never cook ahead; everything’s made to order,” Steven explains.

“We use a single haddock, which is meatier and has a stronger flavour than what you might get elsewhere, sourced fresh from Peterhead.”

Over time, the McPhees’ approach to quality has helped them stand out, and their regular visits offering delicious and interesting suppers has made them a hit in remote communities.

Their expanding menu includes dishes such as chipotle or BBQ loaded chips, katsu or harissa chicken loaded chips, panko chicken, prawn katsu and veggie haggis.

Where can you find them?

And they can be found in Newburgh, Dunning, Luncarty or Blackford – check their Facebook page to find out where they will be popping up next.

The popularity of their service has led to catering at least 50 weddings a year, where guests love the novelty of enjoying fish and chips right out of the van.

“It’s fun and quirky,” Steven says, smiling.

“People come out in their wedding outfits, and by 10pm, we’re pretty popular!”

The pandemic brought unexpected challenges, prompting the couple to refine their operations with 5-minute collection slots and pre-ordering, which streamlined their service.

Now, with an additional pink Chevy for serving coffee and doughnuts at events, and Danielle onboard fulltime, the Strathearn Food Company has come a long way since that night in Blackford.

Their success is a mix of excellent food, a personal touch, and a strong sense of community. “We’ve always built on being reliable,” says Steven, “and word of mouth is everything.”

Taste Test

Gee and I took our hot suppers inside Lindores Abbey Distillery and found a quiet spot to enjoy our tea and have a catch-up.

I had the gluten-free breaded haddock supper, while Gee chose the harissa chicken loaded chips.

The first bite of the fish was so deliciously crisp and light that I was immediately impressed. Fish and chips might be common in Scotland, but I regard myself as an expert.

A crispy, fresh coating is vital. Then the fish must look and taste fresh – and this haddock was lovely and white with a wonderful clean taste.

The chips were hot and crunch, just how i like them, with plenty of potato taste.

I was also impressed with the portion size as it just enough fish and only slightly too many chips.

Gee’s chicken loaded chips had a delicious garlic sauce as well as the harissa.

Although she felt she couldn’t taste much harissa, she thoroughly enjoyed the creamy garlic flavour and said the supper also seemed to have a cheese taste to it – and cheese is never a bad thing!

Although she isn’t a huge fan of chips, Gee loved how crunchy these ones were.

The chicken was moist and plentiful, in fact with three large chunks of chicken, the supper could almost have served two people and she was unable to finish it.

If Steven and Danielle pulled up in my town, I’d be the first in line for my supper – anytime!