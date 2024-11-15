Why Newburgh can’t get enough of Strathearn Food Company’s fish and chips van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Why Newburgh can’t get enough of Strathearn Food Company’s fish and chips van

Steven and Danielle McPhee of Strathearn Food Company serve up delicious and innovative suppers from their food truck in remote villages and at weddings

Rachel and Gee waiting outside the fish and chips van with Daniella holding out a fish supper form the van.
Rachel McConachie and Gee McKenzie-Smith of Lindores Abbey collect an order of Fish & Chips from Danielle McPhee at Strathearn Food Company in Newburgh. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Steven and Danielle McPhee’s journey with Strathearn Food Company began in a memorable way, with their very first fish and chips van service in Blackford, Perthshire.

“We arrived an hour early, set up the van, and opened the hatch to an almighty cheer from a crowd of about 50 people already waiting!” Steven recalls with a laugh.

“Honestly, if I could have driven away from the back of that van, I would have. We only had two fryers back then, and we learned that night it wasn’t enough.”

The Strathearn Food Company's slate grey fish and chips van with Steven and Daniella McPhee inside looking out.
Steven McPhee and his wife Danielle McPhee of Strathearn Food Company at Newburgh. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The couple got frying, and the crowd was understanding, happy to wait for fresh, quality food – a reassuring show of support that gave the couple the confidence to keep going.

“It was a bit fun for them as well, and they were just so nice and let us just take our time,” said Steven.

Fish and chips at the distillery

Curious to experience it for myself, I joined Steven and Danielle at one of their regular stops at Lindores Abbey Distillery in Newburgh.

I had the chance to try their food once before as they provided the late-evening snack at my wedding in 2022, however, I was having far too good a time dancing and I missed them.

Not wanting to miss out a second time, I put in a pre-order for 4.30pm via Facebook Messenger and headed down the road.

Gee McKenzie-Smith collects her supper from the fish and chips van.
Gee collects her chicken supper from Strathearn Food Company. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

After I collected my fish supper, my friend and former colleague Gee McKenzie-Smith, whose family owns the distillery, joined me for a cosy bite in a quiet spot within the beautiful distillery.

How did they get started?

That enthusiastic response at Blackford was a foundation which allowed the Strathearn Food Company to grow from village runs into a business that now caters for weddings and corporate events.

“I pitched the idea to Danielle and my dad, and they thought I was nuts,” Steven admits.

Steven and Daniella McPhee inside their food truck.
Steven and Danielle in Newburgh. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“But I figured, if I lived in Blackford and a fish and chip van came once a month, I’d be there. I just needed 50 or 60 others who felt the same.”

With that vision, he took out a car loan and bought a van, which eventually grew into a thriving business.

Family thought he was mad

For Steven, a professional chef with fine dining experience, the shift from offshore work to a fish and chip van offered a chance to stay closer to home while still using his skills.

“I didn’t deal well with working offshore, and I wanted to be home,” he says.

The idea for a fish and chips van was a way to use his skills while staying at home.

“I don’t know where the idea came from,” he admits.

“But I told Danielle I wanted to buy a fish and chip van.”

The couple soon found a rhythm.

Village runs are bread and butter

“We started off just doing village runs like this. So, at our peak, when we had time, we did eight villages in the three-week period I was home from offshore,” says Steven.

Initially, the van was a local hit, with regulars eagerly lining up for hand-battered haddock, black and white pudding, and even gluten-free suppers. Then their appeal expanded.

A close-up of breaded haddock in a fish and chips box.
Gluten free breaded fish and chips from Strathearn Food Company Fish & Chip mobile van. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We went from village runs to people asking if we could do weddings, or their daughter’s christening, even funerals,” Steven says.

Their professionalism and attention to quality have made Strathearn Food Company a trusted presence at special events.

Chippy for your wedding meal?

With their clean, smart van, matching uniforms, and commitment to cooking everything fresh, they’ve smashed the stereotype of the greasy fish and chip van, offering an elevated, on-the-go dining experience instead.

“We never cook ahead; everything’s made to order,” Steven explains.

“We use a single haddock, which is meatier and has a stronger flavour than what you might get elsewhere, sourced fresh from Peterhead.”

Steven McPhee prepares fish for frying.
Steven McPhee of Strathearn Food Company preparing gluten free fish for a customer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Over time, the McPhees’ approach to quality has helped them stand out, and their regular visits offering delicious and interesting suppers has made them a hit in remote communities.

Their expanding menu includes dishes such as chipotle or BBQ loaded chips, katsu or harissa chicken loaded chips, panko chicken, prawn katsu and veggie haggis.

Where can you find them?

And they can be found in Newburgh, Dunning, Luncarty or Blackford – check their Facebook page to find out where they will be popping up next.

The popularity of their service has led to catering at least 50 weddings a year, where guests love the novelty of enjoying fish and chips right out of the van.

“It’s fun and quirky,” Steven says, smiling.

The Strathearn Food Company fish and chips van at a wedding, with guests queuing up for a supper.
Wedding guests queue up for a supper at a wedding at The Larick Centre in Tayport.

“People come out in their wedding outfits, and by 10pm, we’re pretty popular!”

The pandemic brought unexpected challenges, prompting the couple to refine their operations with 5-minute collection slots and pre-ordering, which streamlined their service.

Now, with an additional pink Chevy for serving coffee and doughnuts at events, and Danielle onboard fulltime, the Strathearn Food Company has come a long way since that night in Blackford.

Their success is a mix of excellent food, a personal touch, and a strong sense of community. “We’ve always built on being reliable,” says Steven, “and word of mouth is everything.”

Rachel and Gee settle down inside Lindores Abbey Distillery to eat their suppers.
Rachel and Gee McKenzie enjoy their suppers from Strathearn Food Company fish and chips van. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Taste Test

Gee and I took our hot suppers inside Lindores Abbey Distillery and found a quiet spot to enjoy our tea and have a catch-up.

I had the gluten-free breaded haddock supper, while Gee chose the harissa chicken loaded chips.

The first bite of the fish was so deliciously crisp and light that I was immediately impressed. Fish and chips might be common in Scotland, but I regard myself as an expert.

Rachel eating her fish a chips inside Lindores Abbey Distillery.
Rachel finds a cosy spot to enjoy her fish supper. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A crispy, fresh coating is vital. Then the fish must look and taste fresh – and this haddock was lovely and white with a wonderful clean taste.

The chips were hot and crunch, just how i like them, with plenty of potato taste.

I was also impressed with the portion size as it just enough fish and only slightly too many chips.

Gee’s chicken loaded chips had a delicious garlic sauce as well as the harissa.

Gee McKenzie Smith enjoyed the crunchiness of the chips.
Gee McKenzie Smith enjoyed the crunchiness of the chips. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Although she felt she couldn’t taste much harissa, she thoroughly enjoyed the creamy garlic flavour and said the supper also seemed to have a cheese taste to it – and cheese is never a bad thing!

Although she isn’t a huge fan of chips, Gee loved how crunchy these ones were.

The harissa chicken load chips has three large pieces of battered chicken on chips and drizzled with harissa sauce and garlic sauce.
The harissa chicken loaded chips from Strathearn Food Company. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The chicken was moist and plentiful, in fact with three large chunks of chicken, the supper could almost have served two people and she was unable to finish it.

If Steven and Danielle pulled up in my town, I’d be the first in line for my supper – anytime!

More from Food & Drink

Staci Clarke holds up a small box of her healthy Bliss Bites snacks.
Sweet and healthy? How Inchture’s Bliss Bites mastered guilt-free snacking
Surf and Turf's Boil in the Bag dish with two large crabs, prawns, corn of the cobs, oranges and more in a large oven tray.
How was the Boil in the Bag dish at Dundee's Surf and Turf restaurant?
13
The awards will take place at the Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa in Dundee in March.
Entries now open for The Courier Food & Drink Awards in partnership with Barnetts
13-year-old Oscar Holden crouches down in the polytunnel at Greenheart Growers in a green jumper and holds a small gardening fork.
Oscar, 13, blossoms as a top volunteer at Kinghorn Loch's Greenheart Growers
A magnificent looking festive afternoon tea with mince pies, tasty looking mini cakes and sandwiches. next to a flute of champagne.
8 fantastic festive afternoon teas to try in Fife and Perthshire
Food and drink writer Rachel with head chef Jesse Spears holding a plate of food at the pass in The Meadowpark's kitchen.
Head chef Jesse Spears shares kitchen secrets at Stirling's Meadowpark Hotel
Vegan hot dog at Jock's Grill House in Kirkcaldy.
For a meal, a coffee or a cocktail in Kirkcaldy, Jock's really rocks
Jack and Bryan Coghill in their chef's whites.
Dunfermline chef to launch exciting new seafood shack with fish and chips as star…
Two customers smiling and enjoying themselves as they eat their crumble inside Sweetpea Cafe.
Proof was in the pudding at the Ferry's Sweetpea Café's crumble pop-up
Kahani Indian restaurant in Stirling
8 of the best Indian restaurants in Stirling

Conversation