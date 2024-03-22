I visited 5 fish and chip shops in and around the East Neuk on my hunt for the perfect supper

The East Neuk is renowned not only for its picturesque coastal views, but also for its excellent fish and chip shops.

And whether you call it a chipper or a chippy, we have decided to put these fish and chip shops in and around the East Neuk to the test.

To keep things fair, I tried out the haddock supper on offer at every spot, comparing the taste and importantly the price.

1. Anstruther Fish Bar

A well-known chippy in Fife, the Anstruther Fish Bar won Outstanding Fish and Chips Venue in the Scottish Chippy Awards in 2023.

On our visit, the place was packed. Clearly being award-winning pays off.

We were told that ours would take a few minutes, but I don’t think it took more than one.

This cost us £10.20, but we didn’t begrudge the price for a perfect haddock supper.

The battered haddock was excellently crispy, and the chips were soft and fluffy inside, with a good crisp on the outside.

The batter has good flavour to it too, and there’s something about munching on a chip supper in a harbour that you just can’t beat.

Address: 42 – 44 Shore St, Anstruther KY10 3AQ

2. Cromars Fish & Chips

A popular spot for Fife tourists – and St Andrews students – Cromars Fish & Chips has a reputation for an excellent fish supper.

It also has a reputation for being rather pricy – some may even say overpriced.

The battered haddock supper was £13.50, which seemed pretty steep.

However, they do serve a plentiful portion, and perhaps the crispiest battered haddock in the region.

The chips aren’t super crispy though.

Address: 1 Union St, St Andrews KY16 9PQ

3. Fish and Chips on The Waterfront

Another award-winning Anstruther spot, Fish and Chips on The Waterfront won Fish & Chips Bar of the Year Overall Winner in 2023.

We tested this spot out, again trying their haddock supper. It was a busy venue too, and I was told there would be a 15 minute wait for our food.

A man in the queue told me that “it’s just as good as the famous one”. Would he be right?

There were some lucky people in the queue who had ordered ahead on their app and were served quicker than the likes of us.

I’d recommend ordering on the app as I had a 25 minute wait for my haddock supper, though admittedly there was a rush when I arrived.

The battered haddock supper from Fish and Chips on The Waterfront is good value, though the fish isn’t the crispiest.

At £9.80 though, it was the cheapest supper, alongside our next candidate.

Address: 14 Shore St, Anstruther KY10 3EA

4. The Wee Chippy

Not mentioned in the Scottish Chippy Awards, The Wee Chippy – also in Anstruther – felt like an underdog for us.

This East Neuk fish and chip shop was also recommended by locals so we had to check this place out.

It was £9.80 for our battered haddock at this East Neuk fish and chip spot.

The fish was tasty here, with a good crisp to it.

Some of the chips though were a little undercooked to my taste.

Address: 4 Shore St, Anstruther KY10 3EA

5. Chip Ahoy @ Larachmhor

Another East Neuk spot on our list is the Chip Ahoy @ The Larachmhor.

This spot is simultaneously a restaurant, pub and chip shop. So would trying to please three different customer bases mean their quality would be lacking?

The service is excellent and the staff are friendly and chatty.

The battered haddock supper costs £12.50 here, again pretty steep.

The fish batter was softer rather than crispy, and while I’m not the biggest fan of this it’s down to preference.

This was the second quickest service though, so if you’re in a rush Chips Ahoy may be the place for you.

Address: 6 Mid Shore, Pittenweem, Anstruther KY10 2NJ

What’s your favourite East Neuk fish and chip shop? Let us know in the comments below.