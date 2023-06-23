10 Tayside and Fife winners at Scottish Chippy Awards – as Stonehaven shop owner slams event despite prize

The owner of a Stonehaven chip shop has slammed the inaugural Scottish Chippy Awards despite picking up one of the prizes.

The Bay Fish & Chip Shop in Stonehaven was named Mobile Operator of the Year.

However Calum Richardson, who runs the business, hit out at the awards.

He said: “We did not enter these awards and we weren’t judged – nobody has been out to see us and there’s been no secret diner.

“I have asked the organisers what the judging process was, but they were pretty vague.

“I’ve seen it in the past and I’ve stayed quiet but when I won, I thought I would say something.

“Normally I’d say nothing because it would make me look like a sore loser. I wanted to say something because I’ve won something I haven’t entered and it’s rubbish.”

Organisers Creative Oceanic were contacted for comment, but did not respond.

Tayside and Fife winners’ reaction

However, some Tayside and Fife businesses were delighted to have been recognised.

Anstruther Fish Bar won the Outstanding Fish and Chips Venue.

Another Anstruther company, Fish and Chips on The Waterfront, won Fish and Chips Bar of the Year.

A post on its Facebook page said: “Thanks so much to everyone that’s voted for us, it really means the world. We are truly humbled.

“Hats off to our extremely hard-working staff for all their effort.”

Elsewhere, The Silver Tay was named the best of Tayside, while Imrie’s Fish Bar in Leven thanked its customers for their votes as it won fryer of the year.

A spokesperson for the awards, presented at a ceremony in Glasgow, said: “These awards recognise the up-and-coming stars in the Scottish fish and chip scene.

“They acknowledge the fish and chip shops that go above and beyond, providing outstanding dining experiences in addition to their fantastic food.

“The 2023 winners have captured the hearts and taste buds of their patrons.

“Their passion for the craft and dedication to delivering exceptional quality have made them true leaders in the industry.”

Tayside and Fife winners at Scottish Chippy Awards

Best of Tayside: The Silver Tay (Dundee)

Best Menu of the Year: Quayside Restaurant & Fish Bar (Montrose)

Fryer of the Year: Imries Fish Bar (Leven)

Outstanding Fish & Chips Venue: Anstruther Fish Bar (Anstruther)

Fish & Chips Bar of the Year North Scotland: Dunkeld Fish Bar (Dunkeld)

Fish & Chips Bar of the Year Central Scotland: Fish and Chips on The Waterfront (Ansthruther)

Fish & Chips Bar of the Year Overall Winner: Fish and Chips on The Waterfront (Ansthruther)

Fish & Chip Shop of the Year Central Scotland: Crail Fish Bar & Café (Crail)

Restaurant of the Year Central Scotland: Foxton Bar & Grill (Glenrothes)

Restaurant of the Year Overall Winner: Foxton Bar & Grill (Glenrothes)