Fife sweetie boss on why mistakes are not worth dwelling on

At just 28, Steven Watt was given the opportunity to run one of the country’s leading confectionary and drinks businesses.

Based in Kirkcaldy, Rose Marketing manufacturers, imports and distributes household sweet names like Bonkers Banana Spray, Cheebies Candy Floss, Bebeto’s Fizzy Watermelons and works with the likes of Vimto, Slush Puppy and Candy Castle.

Led by Steven, a keen triathlon runner, the company sells its products in markets all over the continent.

He talks us through how he got started in the business, what he watches to unwind, and why mistakes are not worth dwelling on.

How and why did you start in business?

At age 28 I was offered the chance to lead Rose Marketing UK Limited. This opportunity was too good to pass up! Rose Ireland was a distributor of a previous company I worked for, so it was a good fit and I liked the owner. He gave me my first big break although I am sure there were times initially when he wished he hadn’t! I was the first employee and we registered the UK office from my front bedroom near to Stark’s Park. I had a great network of contacts to help me – strong sales agents in wholesale and retail sectors covering the UK. I was also able to tap into Kirkcaldy’s strong confectionery history for designers, artists and quality control. I didn’t set out to be my own boss, but once I started the business, I knew it was the right decision personally.

How did you get to where you are today?

Tremendous amounts of hard work and perseverance sprinkled with a little luck and lots of learning along the way! I am hard on myself although like to think I mellowed as a father. While my mates were out at the weekend, I realised I was in control of where I wanted to be and how I wanted to do it. I had seen members of my family not fulfil their potential, so I was determined to be different. I have had some good mentors (when I chose to listen!) and some amazing and loyal staff.

Who helped you?

Richard Kennedy played a pivotal role in my journey into the business. As both my mentor and business partner he has provided me with valuable guidance and support along the way. We were able to work in partnership well – his wise head and experience in business blended with my enthusiasm and never-give-up mentality was a great potion for success. He knew how to channel me and my energies and keep me motivated when things seemed like they were not going to work out. He was also tough when I made mistakes, so I didn’t do the same ones again. it was a great apprenticeship!

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Never stop learning! Embracing lifelong learning has opened doors to new opportunities and expanded my mindset. It has fuelled my personal and professional development.

What is your biggest mistake?

Mistakes are only learning opportunities! I have made loads – who hasn’t? – I just don’t dwell on them. I think if you are truthful, you know when you have messed up and shouldn’t feel it needs justified.

What is your greatest achievement?

Apart from my wife and kids, it would be competing in various triathlons. I did the usual runs for charity but after each one I felt the urge to do something more exciting. Marathon running is punishing and kills my knees, so I found 70.3 triathlons to be good fun, mixing swimming, cycling and running. Until I decided to do these pursuits I couldn’t swim, so that’s a good achievement!

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

With continuous cost benchmarking, a worldwide supply chain, along with an agile team! Personally, I feel there is not the right assistance from the government for SME’s. I am interested in lobbying for SME’s in the future as I feel there is a better need for support. The Federation of Small Businesses is a great asset in achieving this.

What do you still hope to achieve?

There is so much more I want to achieve to grow the business to the next milestone. Keep growing, be profitable and driving the business with motivated and committed staff, who are happy in the workplace. One day I will stop running the business and pass it onto someone to take it to the next level. I would still fancy having a go in business on a new project – I have something in mind for the future.

What do you do to relax?

Relaxing days with the family and dog (Rocco).

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

True Detective, and the book I am currently reading is James O’Brien’s How They Broke Britain.

What do you waste your money on?

Cars, motorhomes and holidays.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Contact lenses in then straight to the home gym to get a workout in! Or on non-training days straight down to the coffee machine!

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a BMW X3 – I would love to learn to drive a motorbike, but the better half says no!