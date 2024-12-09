Fife firm behind viral children’s Christmas lights on going global

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Fife firm behind viral children’s Christmas lights on going global

Videos of Blachere Illumination's Newburgh Christmas display have been watched more than 6 million times.

By Paul Malik
Christmas lights on Newburgh High Street, designed by local children and made by Blachere Illuminations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Christmas lights on Newburgh High Street, designed by local children and made by Blachere Illuminations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Fife illumination company behind Christmas lights in Newburgh which have taken the internet by storm are to move into bigger premises in the new year as their business continues to grow.

Blachere Illumination send their world famous features to 28 different countries across the globe, and are involved in 260 displays in the UK and Ireland.

Footage of their displays has gone viral on social media, with nearly tens of millions of views for videos of Newburgh’s Christmas lights.

The “wonky” pieces are hand drawn by children in the Fife town with Blachere then recreating them exactly.

And the company recently completed Christmas light fitouts for London’s Mandarin Oriental hotel and the iconic Shard building.

Blachere’s Newburgh lights

The Ladybank-based company is headed by managing director Robert Stalker.

He explained how the company is kept busy throughout the year, to the point where they need to move to a new site in Glenrothes.

Work for next year’s lights will get underway in January, with the designers already thinking of their concepts.

And the phenomenal response to the firm’s Newburgh Christmas lights has been fantastic, Richard said.

Newburgh Christmas lights video is a viral hit
The Christmas lights in Newburgh, Fife, are drawn by schoolchildren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It started after we ran a competition where the children would draw anything they wanted, and we made it into a display. And it really can be anything, it could be a robin, a house, a dinosaur — anything.

“And we would make a feature exactly as the children have drawn.

“I think it’s just because it’s all about the children and it’s not what could be considered a normal Christmas lights display.

“That is, I think, what has caught the attention more than anything.”

London calling

Sustainability is an integral part of Blachere’s operations, Richard added.

By manufacturing their lights and displays in the UK, they can ensure the environmental credentials of their supply chain

And as well as doing Christmas displays for London landmarks, holiday destinations and seaside towns are asking for lights displays all year round.

“We do displays in more than 260 cities and towns across the UK and Ireland,” Richard said.

“In London, we had worked with Harrods in the past and this year we were involved with the Mandarin hotel, King’s Road and The Shard.

“We design and make all of our own lights, so we do not ship them in from China or anywhere else. This means we can be sustainable with our lights. And sustainability is something we have invested in over the last few years, it is important to us.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel, London. Image: Shutterstock.

“When we manufacture our lights we take millions of plastic bottles and we process them, then they are coloured and run through our robots, or 3D printers.

“So nearly all of our lights are now made from used plastic bottles.

“And in our catalogues and brochures, we can tell you how many plastic bottles have been recycled into that feature. And a lot of the councils and customers buy from us for that reason.

“Some of the bottles have been dredged from the seabed. We are probably one of the biggest users of recycled bottles in our features in the world.

Lochlan Aitken, 10, with his trophy for winning the Newburgh Christmas light competition and his goose Christmas light. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Our machines are running 24/7, printing Christmas lights. Our designers will start in January for that year’s lights. Business is growing annually, and we are moving to a new site in Glenrothes from our current one in Ladybank.

“Our lights are sent across the world, we are currently in 28 countries. So we’ve got this going on all around the world.

“Outside of our Christmas work, we create summer schemes. A lot of places use the wires which go up for the Christmas lights to put summer illuminations on. So for example, seaside towns can have displays with fish, anchors and boats.”

