White Audi stolen during break-in at Blairhall home

A car has been stolen from outside a house in a Fife village.

Police are now appealing for information after a white Audi RSQ3 was stolen in Blairhall.

The car was taken from outside a Wemyss Avenue home between 1am and 3am on Monday.

The SUV, with registration SK22 XLE, was stolen during a break-in at the property.

Detective Constable Ross Thompson said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the theft are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage in the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0386 of Monday December 9.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”