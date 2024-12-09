White Audi stolen during break-in at Blairhall home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

White Audi stolen during break-in at Blairhall home

The car was taken from a Wemyss Avenue property on Monday morning.

By Ben MacDonald
Wemyss Avenue, Blairhall
Wemyss Avenue, Blairhall. Image: Google Street View

A car has been stolen from outside a house in a Fife village.

Police are now appealing for information after a white Audi RSQ3 was stolen in Blairhall.

The car was taken from outside a Wemyss Avenue home between 1am and 3am on Monday.

The SUV, with registration SK22 XLE, was stolen during a break-in at the property.

Detective Constable Ross Thompson said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the theft are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage in the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0386 of Monday December 9.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

More from Fife

Aurimas Zabiela and Adomas Kirdulis
Fife chef and accomplice caught in Hilltown cannabis handover
Watch out for the red flags of financial harm and potential scams during the holidays.
Protect yourself against scams and financial harm this holiday season
Police Scotland confirm the missing man has been found
Kirkcaldy man reported missing found safe and well
The latest care inspections include Forfar After School Club at Langlands Primary School. Image: Paul Reid
Care round-up: Child supervision fears at Forfar after-school club and medication issues at Newport…
German shorthaired pointers Molly and Hugo were allegedly attacked in Kinross. Image: Kieran Webster.
Man appears in court in connection with fatal Kinross ‘dog attack’
Car overturned on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline.
Hunt for van driver who fled scene after car flipped on roof in Dunfermline…
Police raid at a home on Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy.
Gun seized in Kirkcaldy drugs raid as two charged
William and Lynne Gilbertson.
Fife dad and daughter who ‘waged campaign of harassment’ against Jewish family sentenced
Airsoft gun and pellets
Fife car passenger waved imitation gun at 'chasing' Mercedes
Reindeernch meets Abi and Ruaridh at the Scottish Deer Centre's Santa's Grotto in Fife
Fife Santa's grotto compared to Oasis reunion as ticket demand crashes website

Conversation