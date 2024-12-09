Concerns grow for girl, 14, missing from Dundee

Concerns are growing for a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Dundee.

Police have launched an appeal for help to find Alicia O’Brien.

She was last seen at around 3.30pm on Monday in the Harefield Road area of the city.

Alicia is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and with short red hair.

She is believed to be wearing all black clothing and black trainers with white soles.

Inspector James Longden said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Alicia and are appealing to anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

“Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2335 of Monday December 9.”