Fife Christmas lights drawn by kids go viral with millions of views online

Christmas lights drawn by children in a Fife village have become a viral hit with millions of views online.

Dozens of festive characters – all designed by the winners of a primary school competition – are lighting up Newburgh.

The “wonky” lights have become a tradition for locals with a new design being added each year.

The designs include a three-legged reindeer, a happy carrot and a dinosaur with a star on its head, along with a Christmas goose added this year by Newburgh Primary pupil Lochlan Aitken, 10.

Millions watch ‘beautiful’ Newburgh Christmas lights videos

Now videos showcasing the lights have been watched by millions of people online.

A clip shared on TikTok by nearby Lindors Abbey Distillery has been seen 1.1 million times.

One of the distillery’s videos has also been shared on the Facebook page of entertainment site LADbible, which has 50 million followers, with nearly four million views.

Online users have praised the lights display and the story behind it.

One said: “Stop, this is beautiful.”

Another posted: “Think how thrilled each child must be to see his/her creation up there in lights.”

One user wrote: “What a unique idea! Showing children how to contribute to their community at an early age.”

And another said: “Do you know how much children love seeing their art displayed?

“This is so beautiful and validating for children, what a wonderful town.”

The lights are set up by Newburgh Action Group, which has been been raising money to keep the annual display running.

The Courier has contacted the group for comment.