11 Best pictures as Newburgh switches on its ‘wonky’ Christmas lights and unveils new 2024 design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

11 Best pictures as Newburgh switches on its ‘wonky’ Christmas lights and unveils new 2024 design

A new light designed by primary five pupil Lochlan Aitken takes pride of place.

Lochlan Aitken, 10, with his trophy for winning the competition and his goose Christmas light. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lochlan Aitken, 10, with his trophy for winning the competition and his goose Christmas light. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

A Fife village’s “delightfully wonky” Christmas lights have been switched on – with a new design for 2024 unveiled.

A Christmas goose joins dozens of other heart-warming characters lighting up Newburgh for the festive season.

And it now hangs alongside a three-legged reindeer, a happy carrot and a dinosaur with a star on its head.

This year’s light was designed by Newburgh Primary pupil Lochlan Aitken, who won a school competition to see his creation in lights.

And it was brought to life by Ladybank specialist Blachere Illuminations.

Previous winners include a Christmas salmon, a penguin, a gingerbread man and a polar bear.

Newburgh Action Group, which organises the lights, has this year launched an online fundraiser to help them continue the tradition, which has run since 2002.

Crowds attended a special switch-on event in Newburgh on Saturday, where Santa was the special guest.

Santa in his sleigh during the switch on. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Some of the Christmas lights on Newburgh High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Santa in his sleigh during the switch on. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lochlan Aitken’s goose Christmas light whilst geese fly past. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The kids meeting Santa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lochlan Aitken, 10, points out the Christmas light he designed to Santa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Harmony Simpson, 2, with mum Victoria Simpson meeting Santa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kids line up to meet Santa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
All smiles for Santa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Some of the other Newburgh “wonky” Christmas lights. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More from Fife

Glnrothes disturbance
Man to appear in court on Monday after Glenrothes 'disturbance'
Piotr Dubas
Drink driver crashed THREE TIMES in single Dunfermline mercy mission
A ScotRail train.
Trains through Tayside and Fife cancelled due to safety concerns on the railway line
Professor Phillips O'Brien
St Andrews University chief says resignation of colleague suing for racial discrimination is his…
Leuchatsbeath Drive, Cowdenbeath.
Dog walker, 64, seriously injured after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Hilarious gritter names Tayside and Fife
List of brilliantly named gritters on Tayside and Fife roads - and how to…
Snow and ice warning issued for parts of Fife and Stirling
Snow and ice warning for parts of Fife and Stirling as cold spell set…
Bothwell roundabout in Dunfermline.
Controversial Dunfermline roundabout traffic lights set to be switched on
St Andrews University
'Marital conflict of interest' claims as University of St Andrews chiefs give evidence at…
Dunfermline Christmas lights in 2022. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on: Full details of 2024 festive event

Conversation