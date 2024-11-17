11 Best pictures as Newburgh switches on its ‘wonky’ Christmas lights and unveils new 2024 design

A Fife village’s “delightfully wonky” Christmas lights have been switched on – with a new design for 2024 unveiled.

A Christmas goose joins dozens of other heart-warming characters lighting up Newburgh for the festive season.

And it now hangs alongside a three-legged reindeer, a happy carrot and a dinosaur with a star on its head.

This year’s light was designed by Newburgh Primary pupil Lochlan Aitken, who won a school competition to see his creation in lights.

And it was brought to life by Ladybank specialist Blachere Illuminations.

Previous winners include a Christmas salmon, a penguin, a gingerbread man and a polar bear.

Newburgh Action Group, which organises the lights, has this year launched an online fundraiser to help them continue the tradition, which has run since 2002.

Crowds attended a special switch-on event in Newburgh on Saturday, where Santa was the special guest.