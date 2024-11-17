Fife 11 Best pictures as Newburgh switches on its ‘wonky’ Christmas lights and unveils new 2024 design A new light designed by primary five pupil Lochlan Aitken takes pride of place. Lochlan Aitken, 10, with his trophy for winning the competition and his goose Christmas light. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender November 17 2024, 11:44am November 17 2024, 11:44am Share 11 Best pictures as Newburgh switches on its ‘wonky’ Christmas lights and unveils new 2024 design Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5125763/newburgh-christmas-lights-wonky-goose/ Copy Link 0 comment A Fife village’s “delightfully wonky” Christmas lights have been switched on – with a new design for 2024 unveiled. A Christmas goose joins dozens of other heart-warming characters lighting up Newburgh for the festive season. And it now hangs alongside a three-legged reindeer, a happy carrot and a dinosaur with a star on its head. This year’s light was designed by Newburgh Primary pupil Lochlan Aitken, who won a school competition to see his creation in lights. And it was brought to life by Ladybank specialist Blachere Illuminations. Previous winners include a Christmas salmon, a penguin, a gingerbread man and a polar bear. Newburgh Action Group, which organises the lights, has this year launched an online fundraiser to help them continue the tradition, which has run since 2002. Crowds attended a special switch-on event in Newburgh on Saturday, where Santa was the special guest. Santa in his sleigh during the switch on. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Some of the Christmas lights on Newburgh High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Santa in his sleigh during the switch on. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Lochlan Aitken’s goose Christmas light whilst geese fly past. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The kids meeting Santa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Lochlan Aitken, 10, points out the Christmas light he designed to Santa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Harmony Simpson, 2, with mum Victoria Simpson meeting Santa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Kids line up to meet Santa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson All smiles for Santa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Some of the other Newburgh “wonky” Christmas lights. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
